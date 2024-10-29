Stormy seas challenge competitors in White Island Race

Making a splashy dash for land in freezing waters was how some intrepid Dunedin athletes spent their Labour Weekend.

50 canoeists, skiers, paddle boarders and swimmers braved choppy conditions on Saturday for the annual St Clair Beach to White Island race.

St Clair Surf Lifesaving Club chairman Matthew Bradley said they'd initially considered postponing the Labour Weekend event due to the wind-chill factor and rain, but competitors were glad it went ahead.

"The weather it's a bit milder than we were expecting", he said.

Competitors endured rough seas on Saturday morning in Dunedin, for the 55th St Clair Beach to White Island Race. PHOTOS: ALLIED PRODUCTIONS

"We were expecting it to be howling southerly, p***ing down with rain, massive choppy surf. But luckily we turned up to this."

This was the 55th year of the Dunedin race.

The challenge attracted competitors from as young as 14 through to those in their 60s and 70s, including one canoe paddler who's been a part of every White Island race since 1974.

Organisers said safety was paramount for the event.

They had six IRBs (inflatable rescue boats) patrolling the course, paddlers assigned to each swimmer, and first aid support on the beach for anyone needing extra assistance.

The tricky part was getting out from the shore, Mr Bradley said.

"Majority of the issues most people have is the surf.

So once they're out the back they're then into their work, just powering through the rest of the 4k to the island and back."

The fastest competitor was Josh Thorburn, who recorded a time of 28 minutes on his surf ski, with Black Fin Claudia Kelly next in a time of 30 minutes.

The St Clair Salty Dogs crew were the first of the canoe-paddling teams to finish the White Island Race on Saturday.

The first of the canoe teams finished the course in just over 34 minutes, while the first swimmer, Ruby Heath, completed the event in an hour and 28 minutes.

And despite the chilly blustery conditions, Mr Bradley said it was all part of the experience.

“The weather isn’t great, but we are lifeguards. This is our bread and butter.”

- By Jack Ward, made with the support of NZ On Air