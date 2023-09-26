Students queue for clothing pop-up

Initially, Alec Mathieson was far from keen to get out of his bed at 4am just to stand in a queue for a Lululemon clothing pop-up store in Dunedin yesterday.

It was generally not part of most University of Otago male students’ daily habits, he said.

But his female flatmate, Danielle Theron, needed someone to huddle up against to keep warm on the frosty morning, so he dragged himself out of bed and showed a bit of gallantry.