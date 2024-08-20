Uber teams with Soho Basin for ski experience

Uber is teaming up with Soho Basin, a private backcountry ski field, to offer a free day of skiing or snowboarding as ride share and delivery company celebrates 10 years in New Zealand.

Over the next three weekends, 60 Uber One members will have the chance to be transported up the untouched slopes of Soho Basin in private snowcats and enjoy a gourmet degustation lunch with wine provided by Amisfield Winery.

Uber Australia/New Zealand managing director Emma Foley said the event aimed to offer a unique experience for its users.

“Uber has achieved remarkable things globally, from Uber boats on the Thames in London to hot air balloons in Turkey. But I believe nothing compares to the Southern Alps here in New Zealand,” Foley said.

“Being able to bring our users to a unique spot like Soho Basin for backcountry skiing felt like a special way to celebrate 10 years in the country.”

Soho Basin plans to join the rest of the Cardrona Ski Resort by installing a new six-seater Doppelmayr chairlift for the 2025 winter season.

This development will make the slopes more accessible to skiers and snowboarders, similar to its neighbour Willow Basin.

Foley said the Uber experience was a rare opportunity for mountain-goers to enjoy Soho as a true backcountry area, and encouraged keen skiers and snowboarders to sign up for the event.

“This could be one of the last chances this year for people to experience the pristine terrain in its untouched form, without the usual chairlift ride."

• Registrations for the event is available on the UberEats app at midday on Tuesday.