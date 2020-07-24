Volunteers collect for suicide awareness

More than a hundred volunteers took up positions around Dunedin and Mosgiel today taking part in the annual Life Matters street appeal.

The Dunedin-based organisation operates the Hope Centre in Albion lane, offering support for people affected by suicide.

Hope Centre's Corinda Taylor is pleased with the large number of volunteers.

"We've had around a hundred people across Dunedin and Mosgiel, and I'm very thankful for their efforts today," she said,

The organisation relies 100% on donations, as it receives no government funding.