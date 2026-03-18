"We’ve seen strong demand right through summer, even with the disruption storms have caused in some regions." — Cat Wilson. Photo: Doc It was a mix of the good and the bad over last summer for Department of Conservation sites in the South. Doc said in a statement yesterday the 2025-26 summer visitor season had officially wrapped up, and more New Zealanders had chosen a wider range of places on conservation land to explore, despite significant storm disruption in parts of the country. Doc data from October 1 to late January showed visitors spent more than 323,000 nights in huts and campsites over the peak season, broadly in line with last summer. While severe weather and temporary closures affected some traditionally busy locations, many regions experienced strong growth as people adapted their plans, explored different places and made the most of new and upgraded facilities. In Otago there was a 30% increase in visitor nights for Doc sites. Other areas to record increases were Wellington/Kāpiti, up 35%, Wairarapa, up 71%, and Taranaki, up 96%. Otago had 25,237 visitor nights, up from 19,539 the previous summer, Fiordland had a slight dip, going from 36,212 in the 2024-25 summer to 35,447 last summer. The Milford Track had a delayed opening because of weather-related damage, which would have affected visitor numbers. Stewart Island also dropped slightly from 2807 to 2660. The central North Island area and Marlborough had steady growth, supported by new bookable huts and campsites. Storms in January, followed by further severe weather in February, caused widespread damage across Doc-managed sites, mainly in the North Island. Early estimates for repairs and recovery were between $2.25 million and $3.2m, Doc said. Assessments were continuing following the latest February weather event, and costs were expected to increase. "We’ve seen strong demand right through summer, even with the disruption storms have caused in some regions," Doc heritage and visitor director Cat Wilson said. "Our teams have worked incredibly hard to assess damage quickly and prioritise the most important repairs, so we can safely restore access for visitors and support local communities." Over the coming weeks, Doc would continue assessing the full extent of storm damage, prioritising recovery efforts and refining cost estimates. Progress in some areas would depend on council roads reopening to allow access for repair crews and equipment. Doc would also consider how to meet recovery cost requirements within existing funding. "Even though summer is over, we know people enjoy nature year-round. "By being flexible about where and when we visit, especially while some places recover, we can keep enjoying the outdoors while protecting it for the future."