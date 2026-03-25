Photo: West Coast Regional Council

The Hokitika Gorge has hosted hydrologists from all over New Zealand this week for a "gauging regatta".

Over 170 environmental monitoring practitioners have been on the West Coast for the New Zealand Hydrological Society's 2026 technical workshop.

The West Coast Regional Council's hydrology team is playing a key role in organising the three-day event which started on Tuesday at Shantytown.

Yesterday, attendees had the choice of taking part in the gauging regatta or an annual data workshop.

The event provided an opportunity for environmental monitoring professionals and industry suppliers to network, learn from each other about their profession, promote products, as well as share knowledge and experiences.