Bank of America is the second biggest bank in the United States. Photo: Getty Images

The Bank of America has agreed to pay to settle a civil lawsuit brought by women who accused it of facilitating their sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, court records show.

Lawyers for the bank and the women had told Manhattan-based US District Judge Jed Rakoff this month they had reached a "settlement in principle," but terms of the deal were not disclosed at the time.

The amount was $US72.5 million ($NZ126 million).

"While we stand by our prior statements made in the filings in this case, including that Bank of America did not facilitate sex trafficking crimes, this resolution allows us to put this matter behind us and provides further closure for the plaintiffs," a spokesperson for Bank of America said in a statement on Friday.

In a joint court filing, David Boies and Bradley Edwards, attorneys for the plaintiffs, said the settlement represented the best option for their clients "given that many Class Members suffered harm many years ago and are in need of financial relief now."

The plaintiffs' lawyers may seek up to 30% of the settlement, or about $US21.8 million, for legal fees, according to court records.

The settlement requires Rakoff's approval. The judge scheduled a court hearing for Thursday to consider approving the deal.

The proposed class action, filed in October last year by a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe, accused the second-largest bank in the United States of ignoring suspicious financial transactions related to Epstein despite a "plethora" of information about his crimes because it valued profit over protecting victims.

Bank of America has said Doe alleged merely that it provided routine services to people who at the time had no known links to the disgraced financier, and that any suggestion that it was more deeply involved was "threadbare and meritless."

Rakoff ruled in January this year that Bank of America must face Doe's claims that it knowingly benefited from Epstein's sex trafficking and obstructed enforcement of the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Among the transactions Doe flagged were payments to Epstein by Apollo Global Management's billionaire co-founder, Leon Black.

Black stepped down as Apollo's chief executive in 2021 after a review by an outside law firm found he had paid Epstein $US158 million for tax and estate planning.

Black has denied wrongdoing and said he was unaware of Epstein's criminal conduct.

Doe's lawyers have also sued other alleged enablers of Epstein's sex trafficking, and in 2023 reached settlements of $US290 million with JPMorgan Chase and $US75 million with Deutsche Bank on behalf of his accusers.

The lawyers are also appealing Rakoff's dismissal in January of a similar lawsuit they brought against Bank of New York Mellon.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by New York City's medical examiner.