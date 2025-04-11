Family of five, pilot killed in Hudson crash

A tourist helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River, killing all six aboard including three children, New York Mayor Eric Adams has confirmed.

The victims, the pilot and five passengers, were believe to include a family from Spain, Adams told a news conference.

The New York Helicopters tour aircraft departed at 2.59pm on Thursday (local time) and later lost control, hitting the water upside down near Lower Manhattan about 3.15pm and becoming submerged in the river, officials said.

The pilot, another two adults and three children were on board, an official told reporters.

Divers from police and the fire department helped remove the victims from the water.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to area hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries.

The helicopter hit the water inverted, officials said.

The helicopter had been on a tourist flight over the Hudson River when it crashed on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter was a Bell 206. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

A New York City police spokesperson said that police boats had assisted in the rescue efforts on the Hudson.

News video of the crash site showed several emergency and police boats circling around a patch of river where the helicopter was submerged.

The accident took place in the river off the Tribeca neighbourhood. New York police said residents should expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas.

The skyline of lower Manhattan along the Hudson River. Photo: Getty Images

Plane struck at Washington airport

An American Airlines plane carrying at least three members of Congress at Reagan Washington National Airport was struck on the taxiway by the wingtip of another American Airlines jet, the FAA said.

American Airlines flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ 900 headed to Charleston, South Carolina, struck American flight 4522, an Embraer E175 headed to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, about 12.45pm (local time) on Thursday, it said. No injuries were reported.

Representative Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said on social media that he was on the flight to New York when the incident occurred while waiting to take off on the runway.

The latest mishap at Reagan National will intensify scrutiny over how air traffic is handled at the airport near Washington that has the single busiest US runway.

American said both aircraft taxied to the terminal and were taken out of service to be inspected by maintenance teams. The damage was limited to a winglet on each aircraft.