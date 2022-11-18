Global Insight: Putin to pay price for missile in Poland

- Watch the full interview below

Putin will be hit by fallout from the Russian-made missile that killed two people in Poland this week, Professor Robert Patman says.

Despite the missile likely having been fired by Ukraine, it is Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin who is being blamed and will reap the consequences, the University of Otago foreign affairs specialist told the Otago Daily Times’ fortnightly Global Insight programme.

The missile, which landed 6km inside the Polish border, is believed to have been part of Ukraine’s air defence response to a large-scale missile barrage directed at its civilian infrastructure by Russia.

Prof Patman says it will probably have two negative consequences for Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

NATO countries are now likely to give Ukraine the modern air defence system it has been asking for.

The site of the missile blast that killed two in Poland earlier this week. Photo: Reuters

And, any chance of Putin getting a land for peace deal is now gone as Ukraine continues to gain the upper hand in fighting.

"So, I think this is going to blow back spectacularly in Putin’s face," Prof Patman says.

On Global Insight, Prof Patman also addressed the suggestion the Covid 19 pandemic could be blamed for the invasion of Ukraine; outlined changes in the relationship between the United States and China; and, highlighted a new position Chinese leader Xi Jinping has taken on the war in Ukraine.