Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving

Justin Timberlake at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Getty Images

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after failing to obey a stop sign and twice veering from his lane in the upscale Hamptons seaside area of New York, authorities say.

Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office.

The 43-year-old was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released, the statement said. His next court date will be a virtual appearance on July 26, the statement said.

According to court documents, police spotted Timberlake driving a 2025 gray BMW shortly after midnight. The documents said Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign and twice failed to keep to the right side of the road.

When stopped by police, Timberlake's eyes "were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he was unsteady afoot and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the documents said.

Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The singer's attorney, Ed Burke, told Us Weekly that the charge was a single count because he refused the breath test."

"Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane," Burke told the outlet.

People magazine reported that Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel.

Timberlake rose to fame as a member of 1990s boy band 'N Sync before starting a solo career. His hits include "Can't Stop the Feeling!," "Suit & Tie" and "SexyBack."

In 2004, Timberlake infamously ripped off part of Janet Jackson's garment during their Super Bowl halftime show in Houston and briefly bared her breast in what was blamed on a "wardrobe malfunction."

He returned to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018.

The singer currently is in the middle of his "Everything I Thought It Was" tour. He has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week.