Kiwi pilot reportedly taken hostage in Papua

Separatist fighters in Indonesia’s Papua region have reportedly taken a New Zealand pilot hostage. Photo: Twitter

Separatist fighters in Indonesia’s Papua region have taken a New Zealand pilot hostage and are threatening to kill him after setting a small commercial plane on fire when it landed in a remote highland area, according to Singapore-based newspaper the Straits Times.

A Papua police spokesman confirmed the kidnapping of the New Zealand national, who was piloting a plane carrying five passengers, including a baby, yesterday from Mozes Kilangin Airport in Mimika, in Central Papua, to Paro Airport in Nduga. The area is a highly militarised district with a long history of insurgency in the newly named Highland Papua province, according to The Australian.

Authorities were investigating the incident and police and military personnel had been sent to the area to locate the pilot and five passengers.

In a statement seen by news agency Reuters, the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to hold the pilot hostage until the Indonesian government recognised West Papua’s independence.

The Australian reported the secessionist group had claimed the pilot was taken hostage “in retaliation for the support provided by Western nations — including Australia and New Zealand — to Indonesian security forces”.

West Papua is the name for the western portion of the island of New Guinea.

Sebby Sambom, a spokesman for the TPNPB armed wing, told The Australian the group had released all five passengers on board the flight but was holding the pilot and would kill him if its demands were not met.

“We want to convey that we have taken this pilot hostage and brought it to the TPNPB headquarters which is far from the airfield area,” he said, warning police and military not to carry out reprisal sweeps or make civilian arrests in the area.

“This pilot is a citizen of New Zealand. TPNPB considers New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, America, Europe, all are responsible.

The plane reportedly operated by Susi Air landed safely early on Tuesday morning before it was attacked by rebel fighters.

The New Zealand embassy in Jakarta and the Indonesian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment to the Straits Times.

The New Zealand Herald is attempting to contact MFAT for comment.