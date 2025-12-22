NSW parliament to push through stricter gun laws

NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks at the Legislative Assembly at Parliament House today.

Australia's New South Wales state parliament has been recalled to vote on proposed new laws that would impose major curbs on firearm ownership, ban the display of terror symbols and restrict protests, following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach.

The state parliament was recalled for two days from Monday to debate the firearm legislation, which would cap the number of firearms a person can own at four, or up to 10 for certain groups, such as farmers.

There is currently no limit to firearm ownership if the reason can be justified to police, and there are more than 50 people in the state who own more than 100 guns, the Australian Broadcasting Corp said in a report, citing police data.

One of the alleged Bondi gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police and owned six firearms. His 24-year-old son Naveed Akram has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism, according to police.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured in the mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14. The attack has shocked the nation and sparked calls for tougher gun laws and heightened efforts to stop antisemitism.

The proposed legislation would also give police more powers to remove face coverings during protests or rallies. The state government has vowed to ban the chant "globalise the intifada" which it says encourages violence in the community.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters outside parliament that he expected opposition to the legislation, which include restrictions on public assemblies in the aftermath of a terrorism event, but they are needed to keep the community safe.

"We have got a responsibility to knit together our community that comes from different races and religions and places from all over the world. We can do it in a peaceful way," he said.

New South Wales has said it will hold a royal commission into the attack, the most powerful type of Australian government inquiry. Jewish leaders have called for a national inquiry.

The opposition Liberal Party leader, Sussan Ley, backed those calls on Monday, telling at news conference that she has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to meet with her to review the terms of reference for a royal commission.

ALBANESE APPROVAL DIPS

Albanese has faced mounting criticism from opponents who argue his government has not done enough to curb a rise in antisemitism. He was booed by sections of the crowd during a memorial event in Bondi attended by tens of thousands of people on Sunday, one week after the shooting.

Albanese's government has said it has consistently denounced antisemitism and highlighted legislation passed over the last two years to criminalise hate speech and doxxing. It also expelled Iran's ambassador earlier this year after accusing Tehran of directing antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

"You've seen us crack down on hate speech. You've seen us criminalise doxxing. You've seen us be very clear about counterterrorism laws banning Nazi salutes and so forth," Foreign Minister Penny Wong told ABC Radio on Monday.

A poll conducted for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper among 1010 voters released on Monday found Albanese's approval rating slumped 15 points to -9 from +6 at the beginning of December, the lowest since his resounding election win in May this year.

Authorities on Monday started clearing flowers, candles, letters and other items placed by the public at Bondi Beach.

The tributes would be preserved for display at the Sydney Jewish Museum and the Australian Jewish Historical Society, authorities said.

Thirteen people remain in hospital, including four in critical but stable condition, health officials said.