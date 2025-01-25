Samoa, NZ discuss compensation over Manawanui sinking

A drone image of the HMNZS Manawanui, which ran aground on a coral reef in Samoa. Photo: NZDF

Samoa and New Zealand have been discussing Manawanui compensation, according to the head of Samoa's Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure.

The ministry's chief executive officer, Fui Tupai Mau Simanu, said compensation had been requested by the communities affected by the New Zealand Navy ship sinking off the southwest coast of Upolu in October.

He said the impact assessment evaluation conducted by the Marine Pollution Advisory Committee was now complete and the report was being finalised.

RNZ Pacific sent Simanu additional questions including how much the Samoan government is seeking and if New Zealand is entertaining the request for compensation.

A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said they could not comment on compensation issues.

"New Zealand's immediate focus is on supporting the Samoan government response," they said.

Simanu said the water quality had improved along the south coast of Upolu since the removal of fuel had started.

The precautionary zone, which put in place a fishing ban in the Safata area had been reduced from 56.7 sqkm to 28.8 sqkm.

A press release from Samoa's Ministry of Works said testing of seawater and marine species would continue to determine further actions by the country's Marine Pollution Advisory Committee.

"In the meantime, the Declaration of Prohibited Area of the Safety Buffer Zone, of 2 kilometre radius surrounding the HMNZS Manawanui wreckage, remains," it said.

"This prohibition means no vessel, persons or aircraft (including drones) are allowed on or above the sea (less than 500ft above sea level), until such a time when fuel extraction operations is complete."

The NZDF's Commodore Andrew Brown said the second cycle of fuel removal for Manawanui was under way.

"It's difficult to put an exact timeline on the fuel removal process. How many cycles occur will depend on external influences such as the weather and sea conditions," Brown said.

"At this stage, we can't confirm the amount of fuel removed until it has been processed. The fuel will contain seawater and other contaminants from the extraction process. A large quantity of liquid has been removed."

Brown said the weather had already influenced the removal process, with salvors deciding to end the first fuel removal cycle slightly early ahead of deteriorating weather.