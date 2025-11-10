Talks break down

Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their border dispute have ended without breakthrough, both sides said yesterday, putting a fragile ceasefire at risk.

The on-off talks in Istanbul, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, had resumed for a third round on Friday.

Pakistani security sources said yesterday the Afghan side had refused to sign a written agreement.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government blamed the breakdown on the ‘‘irresponsible and non-co-operative attitude’’ of the Pakistani delegation, according to a government spokesman.

Trade between the two countries remains suspended, with key border crossings now closed for more than three weeks. — dpa