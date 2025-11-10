Talks break down

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their border dispute have ended without breakthrough, both sides said yesterday, putting a fragile ceasefire at risk.
The on-off talks in Istanbul, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, had resumed for a third round on Friday.
Pakistani security sources said yesterday the Afghan side had refused to sign a written agreement.
Afghanistan’s Taliban government blamed the breakdown on the ‘‘irresponsible and non-co-operative attitude’’ of the Pakistani delegation, according to a government spokesman.
Trade between the two countries remains suspended, with key border crossings now closed for more than three weeks. — dpa