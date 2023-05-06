Watch: Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday in a centuries-old ceremony featuring a display of pageantry and military processions.

Below is a look at the key timings during the coronation. All times are in NZST and span the period from 6.30pm on Saturday, May 6 to 1.30am on Sunday, May 7.

6.30pm: Doors of London's Westminster Abbey open to the congregation. Music begins an hour and a half later.

8.10pm-8.45pm: Military personnel will line the ceremonial route in central London.

8.30pm-8.55pm: Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive at the abbey

9.20pm: The king's procession begins. Charles and Camilla will be escorted by cavalry divisions and musicians on the route to Westminster Abbey. They will pass along The Mall, a grand avenue outside the palace, which will be lined by crowds.

9.25pm: Members of foreign royal families arrive at the abbey.

9.35pm-9.45pm: Members of the British royal family arrive.

9.53pm: The king's procession arrives and the bells of the abbey are rung.

10.00pm: The two-hour coronation ceremony begins.

11.00pm: Charles will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. A fanfare will sound and gun salutes will be fired at the Tower of London and across the capital, the nation, in Gibraltar, Bermuda and on ships at sea.

12.00am: The Coronation Procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace begins, with Charles and Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach.

Prince William, Charles' son and heir, along with his wife Kate and their three children, will travel in the first carriage behind Charles. Other working members of the royal family will follow behind.

12.45am: The Coronation Procession reaches Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will proceed to the garden for the Royal Salute from members of the armed forces before joining other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

1.30am: There will be a flypast of modern and historic military aircraft after which the royals will gather for an informal family lunch.