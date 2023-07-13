60 Years Ago - South Pacific and Oklahoma!

It was 60 years ago this week, 13 July 1963, that "South Pacific" opened in His Majesty's Theatre to commence a record-breaking run of 16 performances.

All shows sold out. It was the first time in the Dunedin Operatic Society's (now Musical Theatre Dunedin) history that the add-on second week was sold out even before the show opened.

There was a real buzz around Dunedin. Later, in November, 9-16, the production of "Oklahoma!" was also sold out. Both shows were highly acclaimed and proceeds from them provided the bulk of the funding for the new clubrooms in South Dunedin, which were opened in 1965.

This was regarded as "The Golden Era" of Operatic by its many members.

Both productions were directed by Waric Slyfield and had excellent leads, Bryan Helyer as Emile de Becque in "South Pacific" and Don Rutherford as Curly in "Oklahoma!". Don went on to further his career at the Munster Opera in Germany where he was resident baritone for some 41 years.

Wonderful memories for many people.

- Colin Campbell