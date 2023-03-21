Dahlias took centre stage at Te Anau Autumn Flower Show

The 54th Te Anau District Autumn Flower Show was ablaze with colour with beautiful dahlias taking centre stage with the most entries, including “Bring your Best Bloom”, displayed in a frame provided by the Te Anau Flower Show Committee.

The class attracted 12 entries and the Committee was delighted with the number of entries and first place went to Rick Hansen of Te Anau.

There many varieties of dahlias, including small, medium and large blooms showcased at the recent show 3 and 4 March held at the Fiordland Community Events Centre.

Te Anau Flower Shows spokesperson Judy Matthews said: “There were about 900 entries and this was down on previous years in the classes for Cut Flowers, gladioli, lily and rose blooms. Vegetable, Floral Art, Jams and Preserves, Handcraft, Photography and Children’s Section.

The lower entries could be contributed to the hot, dry weather experienced in the region and also the water restrictions in place during that time.

Schools/ Early Childhood Centre in the Fiordland area featured highly with a display by Southern Stars and Mararoa School “Growing Sunflowers” who won the prize for the “Most Outstanding” exhibit.

For the first time an Art Display took a place in the show with a display by “Four Points of Difference”. Four Fiordland artists Janice Duncan-Manapouri, Glenda Bell-Te Anau, Pauline Nicholson-Manapouri and Jenny Willans –Te Anau showing their talent off for the first time at the Autumn Show.

In the Decorated Cake section and there were 2 entries by M Sayer and sold by Silent Auction with Proceeds to the Foodbank in Te Anau.

Cheryl Donald of Te Anau won the Most Points in the Show with exhibits in the Cut Flowers and Handcraft sections. Cheryl was presented with her trophies by Butch Sproull, youngest son of the Late Dorothy Sproull of Te Anau, who Donated the Tray for the

Most Points in the Show which was first awarded in 2004.

*Most Points in Dahlia and Local Dahlia Section: Robyn and Rick Hansen of Te Anau *Photography-Ann Reid *Sweet Peas Isla Howe *Baking, Preserves and Vegetables-Mary Wason *Floral Art-S Crawford and T Chapman * Children’s Section-E Reygaert.

Most outstanding Entries – Cut Flowers Judy Matthews of Te Anau *Dahlia Phil and Lyn Wild of Waimate with their 3 x Collarette dahlia *Children’s Section Elly May Krippner * Baking M Sayer *Floral Art T Chapman *Vegetable B Wigghauser * Photography Ann Reid of Te Anau.

Most Popular Floral Arrangement by Public Vote-S Crawford

“The Anau Flower Shows Committee were proud to be able to still create a community event” said Mrs Matthews.