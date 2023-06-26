Global and local mission

Members of Caversham Baptist Church Dunedin met in the Church Hall to celebrate the Annual Missions month with a Taste of India and Bangladesh Curry and Rice dinner.

A total of 81 people attended and two of their number spoke about their recent experiences visiting NZ Baptist-sponsored projects in India and Bangladesh respectively.

Some of the 1st Otago Girls Brigade meeting downstairs at the Church came up for dessert and to witness one of their number dressed in ethnic dress she had been given in North India when she visited with her family.

The meal was privately funded by members of the local mission prayer group and was supplied by The Bowling Club - nothing to do with lawn bowls or 10pin bowling - but rather about the heaping servings of tasty vegetarian food they serve into customers' own bowls 3 nights a week in their very colourful premises in South Road.

A Koha / gift was taken up and $800 was collected - $400 for the NZ Baptist Mission appeal and $400 for The Bowling Club which will enable them to provide 100 more meals to those who can't afford to pay.