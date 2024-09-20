Online safety talk draws over 120 parents

Around 120 parents from Dunedin schools gathered at the Kings & Queens Performing Arts Centre for a talk led by renowned parent educator and online safety expert Rob Cope.

The event brought together parents from schools across the south city including St Clair, Carisbrook, Bathgate Park, Concord, St Bernadette’s, and Sara Cohen.

For the last six years, Rob Cope has been delivering empowering presentations to schools across the country, equipping parents with the tools to navigate the challenges young people face in the digital world.

Rob Cope’s presentation was structured in two parts: education and solution. He covered critical topics such as digital addiction, cyberbullying, and mental health issues like anxiety and depression, all of which are increasingly impacting children in today's connected world.

When it came to solutions, Cope introduced practical strategies, including the use of internet filters, kid-safe phones, and a series of educational videos designed to facilitate open conversations between parents and children.

St Clair School's Principal, Jen Rodgers, reflects on the evening: "In chatting with families at the school gate this morning, many parents were still reeling from the challenges young people face in this digital age. A lot of the issues Rob raised hadn’t even crossed their minds, but they were extremely grateful to be more aware. Every family mentioned how powerful and informative the evening was, and how much more prepared they feel now to support their children."

Ambassadors from the new parent-led community organisation "Unplugged Rebels" were also present at the event. Unplugged Rebels NZ was founded in early 2024 to empower parents who want to delay their children’s use of smartphones and social media, in response to the growing pressure to give kids smartphones at earlier and earlier ages. In just a few months, their Facebook group has gained over 1.3k members.

The movement has expanded its reach with a website, Instagram, and LinkedIn presence to connect with more parents and educators interested in learning about the complexities of raising children in the digital age.

Unplugged Rebels have two main goals: to educate and connect. Through informative talks, workshops, and online resources, they aim to educate parents about the potential impacts of early exposure to digital devices and social media on children's mental health, social development, and overall well-being. At the same time, the movement fosters a supportive community where parents can connect, share experiences, and find practical solutions to navigate the digital challenges of modern parenting.

Unplugged Rebels NZ and their group of passionate parents hope to create a positive, informed environment for both parents and children, empowering families to make thoughtful, balanced decisions about technology use.