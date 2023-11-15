Wanaka Community Workshop benefits from sponsorship

The Wanaka Community Workshop Trust (WCW) expresses profound gratitude to ITM Southern Building Supplies for their unwavering and continued financial support.

Since June 2022, ITM Southern has played a pivotal role in enabling WCW to fulfil its mission of repurposing waste industrial and building materials into valuable products for the Upper Clutha District community.

Whilst creating an inclusive community of volunteers and building resilience and mental wellbeing for the community.

Since its inception, WCW's dedicated team of volunteers has been working tirelessly to transform discarded materials into practical and innovative items.

Over time, the organization has adapted to the evolving needs of the community creating essential items to various groups in need, as well as delivering facilitated visits, and hosting events in the sustainability sector.

Preschools within the Upper Clutha District have experienced the positive outcomes of WCW's endeavors, enjoying items such as Mud Kitchens and mini workbenches. Additionally, Te Kakano, a local conservation organization, has benefited from WCW's contributions, receiving seed raising beds, Bike Wānaka tables, and a vital tool shed, among other valuable resources.

Mint Trust is dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Upper Clutha Area, ensuring they have a voice and are actively included in the community. Mint Trust has found support through collaborative projects with WCW, where volunteers facilitate various initiatives. Additionally, Kahu Youth, along with other youth groups and holiday programs, have visited WCW to actively contribute to community-building projects and engage in constructive activities for both the community and themselves.

While the core materials used in WCW's projects are predominantly recycled, there are unavoidable overhead costs such as rent and power. ITM Southern's generous and consistent financial contributions have been instrumental in covering these essential expenses. The monthly financial support provided by ITM Southern plays a critical role in sustaining WCW's operations and ensuring that the volunteer-driven initiatives can continue to thrive.

"We are incredibly thankful for ITM Southern's ongoing support," said Ben Acland, Trustee of WCW. "Their generous contributions not only help us cover operational costs but also empower our dedicated volunteers to make a meaningful impact in our community. Without their support, the remarkable work undertaken by our volunteers would be significantly limited."

WCW values ITM Southern's partnership as an industry leader in building supplies, recognizing their dedication not only to providing high-quality products but also to making a positive difference within the communities they serve.

This continued collaboration between WCW and ITM Southern exemplifies the power of community engagement, sustainability, and empathy. It showcases how businesses and non-profit organizations can come together to create lasting change and enhance the well-being of local communities.

WCW looks forward to a future where their initiatives, fuelled by the support of ITM Southern, continue to flourish, benefiting the Upper Clutha District and its residents.