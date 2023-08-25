Aoraki winter fun

Visitors to the Hermitage at Mt Cook enjoy winter sports. — Otago Witness, 21.8.1923

A party of Dunedin visitors which has just returned from Mt Cook states that the time spent amongst the snow and mountains was most delightful.At the Hermitage sports of all kinds were in full swing. Ski-ing was the main attraction outside, the snow being in excellent form daily for this sport. The spectacle of 40 young people equipped in breeches, jerseys and puttees ski-ing and the participation in their jollity when they tumbled were most exhilarating. Tobogganing, snowballing and snow walks also occupied the time of visitors out of doors, the depth of snow — fully 19 inches deep round the Hermitage — preventing climbing of any consequence being attempted. Time passed rapidly inside with jazzing and games of all kinds in the large lounge room, which is also equipped with a fine billiard table. Every room was comfortably heated with radiators, and the journey from Timaru was very pleasant as the glassed-in cars supplied by the Mt Cook Company are warm and cosy. The guests at the Hermitage numbered about 70, from various parts of New Zealand and outside. The time spent there was simply one whirl of gaiety and sport. The resort is a great asset to New Zealand, and in the opinion of English tourists, compares more than favourably with any similar winter resort in the world.What is copra? Some people of great learning don’t know, for I have read in an encyclopaedia of high repute that it is the husk of the coconut. It is not. The husk is called coir, and is made into sinnet or tough cord, with which the Samoans tie together the rafters and other parts of their fales or dwellings. Copra is the dried kernel of the coconut, that white, hollow part that sticks so tightly to the inner shell, and holds the so-called milk. The nut, or endocarp, when if falls from the tree, is embedded in "coir," and you can’t see it. There is more coir than nut. The copra-gatherers split the whole fruit with an axe without removing the nut. Then they scoop out the kernel in chips with a knife, and throw the two halves of shell and husk aside to be used as fuel for the furnace under the drying kiln. The poultry and pigs of the village gather round to watch the process, and reduce their domestic expenses by nipping up stray bits of kernel flying from the blows of the axe. Frequently the scraps of copra are sprinkled on a mat or sheet and dried in the sun, but European growers, on account of rain, prefer the kiln, where the copra is dried on trays under cover above a furnace. The copra must be dried, or it would go mouldy. The Samoan copra is said to be the best produced in the South Seas. Last year, 1922, the output was 16,956 tons, valued at £319,333. — by A.W. TyndallIf Captain Cargill, who along with the Rev Dr Burns was the Father and Founder of Otago, could have foreseen what would happen to him in later years, he would have prayed that his name and memory might be consigned to oblivion. Selecting the lowest level in the city, we have there erected a Cargill Monument. This done, we have excavated alongside or underneath at a lower level a chamber dedicated to purposes not to be described. — by ‘Civis’ — ODT, 25.8.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden