Beautiful plumage

Pigeons at the Dunedin Specialists' Young Bird Show: South Island 1924 champion and Otago champion at bottom right. - Otago Witness, 14.4.1925

The thirteenth annual Young Bird Show, under the auspices of the Dunedin Specialists’ Young Bird Club, was opened yesterday in Fullers’ Hall. fair number of fanciers in poultry, pigeons, and canaries were present during the morning, the number being greatly augmented in the afternoon, and still further increased in the evening.

The entries were highly satisfactory. This was specially so in pigeons, where the bulk of the classes were specially well filled, the competitions being very keen in not a few classes. The canaries were a good section, and made an excellent show, the judge considering that a great many of the exhibits would be hard to beat at any show.

The birds were brought out in good condition, and reflected great credit on the exhibitors. The catalogue showed that the number of exhibitors was increasing annually, there being quite a number of new names in many of the classes. Pigeons were, as usual, fine, and the competition was of the keenest although come of the birds will

be in better plumage in a fortnight’s time. The cats are rather weaker in number, but the quality was wonderfully good, some fine specimens being exhibited. In children’s pets there was the biggest entry ever seen in Dunedin, and the competition was very keen, the winners deserving great praise.

Formal class work was commenced on Tuesday in the Otago School of Religious Education, with a registration of 30 and eight more in sight. The quota for greater Dunedin should be 120 to 150 students. With one half of this number it will be possible for the school to live. At present the work is in the balance and the scale can be

easily turned by all ministers, superintendents and leaders doing what some have done. The schools being out of session is adding to our problems; but some superintendents and leaders are making an analysis of the local situation and personally bringing the matter before their young people. This method is always effective. In order

that all may have a chance, registration will be continued for another fortnight.

In the annals of New Zealand no patriot, no statesman, no soldier has filled a brighter page than the All Blacks, or obtained a fuller recognition. How many fights the All Blacks gained I do not remember — it will be written in history; but certain it is that they never lost a single game. It is true that "black," noun or adjective, is just

now defamed by Bolshevist charlatans — bosses of the labour unions — and soiled by all ignoble use. A ship declared " black " is in effect confiscated and of no use to her owners or anybody else. Grotesquely humorous, Bolshevists on the West Coast have declared the coal of certain mines "black," which it undoubtedly is by nature;

but the deep damnation of this Bolshevist blackening denies the coal to human use. Let us forget all that and think only of such honorable precedents as the Plantagenet Black Prince, the Highland Black Watch, the Black Brunswicker of Millais’ picture, and the like. Our All Blacks stand in a good succession. Now that they have disbanded,

I can’t think of anything more that we might do in their honour — except perhaps make them members of Parliament. Happy thought! — by ‘Civis’ — ODT, 21.3.1925