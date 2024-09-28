Big day at the Caledonian

Miss M. McLennan wins the 100 yards ladies’ race, in 13sec, from Miss D. Moir and Miss R. Wilson. — Otago Witness, 7.10.1924

The Otago Centre of the New Zealand Amateur Athletic Association held a sports meeting on the Caledonian Ground on Saturday afternoon in the presence of a large number of spectators.

Future use of expo site

The weather was beautifully fine and, notwithstanding the rain that had fallen, the ground was in good order. The various events were got off expeditiously. The cycling events provided some excitement owing to their spectacular element, but there was no lack of interest shown in all the contests. The piping and dancing of course had its admirers. The Musselburgh School Band was present, and played selections at intervals.

Logan Park, which, on the conclusion of the Exhibition, will fall under the control of the City Corporation, presents both in size and location an ideal site for a commodious up-to-date playing area that would be a great acquisition to the city. The demand for playing grounds is increasing every year, and, unless provision is made to cope with this demand, the time is not far distant when the city will find itself short of grounds for the playing of healthy, out-of-door games. Even now, the various bodies frequently find it difficult to obtain adequate accommodation for the numerous events that are held nearly every Saturday all the year round. The conversion of Logan Park into an up-to-date playing area will not only relieve this shortage and provide for future requirements but will supply splendid accommodation for the most important matches and tournaments that are held in Dunedin.

Indeed, with Logan Park available, the City of Dunedin will enjoy facilities that will compare more than favourably with any in New Zealand, and this itself will be a great advantage. Desirable as Logan Park is for a modern playing area, it is not to be expected that the City will undertake the responsibility of converting it to such uses now or immediately the Exhibition buildings are removed. Finance for one thing would be an obstacle, and, since the time is so opportune, and the need so pressing, the athletic bodies, comprising bowling, basket-ball, cricket, football (Rugby and Association), hockey, tennis etc, have combined to raise funds for the purpose.

St Michael and All Angels opens

Yesterday was a red-letter day for the Anglican residents of Anderson’s Bay, being the occasion of the opening and dedication of their new church. The building is of hollow concrete, and was erected by Messrs Ellis and Glue. The roof is of red tiles, with Oregon open rafters. The church measures 60 x 25, and will seat about 200 persons. It was designed by Mr H. McDowell Smith. The sanctuary has its ceiling painted in light blue, while the walls, in a rich cream colour, will eventually bear a beautiful scheme of decoration. It has an English altar with tapering riddels harmoniously decorated. With its carpet of deep blue and a very handsome banner in crimson and gold, the general effect is extremely pleasing. The chancel gives ample room for a large choir. The ventilation and heating of the church have been most successfully carried cut. The pulpit, lectern, and riddels were all made by the vicar, the Rev H.O. Fenton.

— ODT, 29.9.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)