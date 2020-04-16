Building costs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Slow boat to Lyttelton
"Why don't they chop her up for firewood?" was a typical expression of the disgust and annoyance felt by business men travelling on the Mararoa from Wellington on Tuesday night when it became evident that she was not going to reach Lyttelton in time to catch even the second express. The Mararoa got away from Wellington promptly at a quarter to 8 and met with good weather, so that passengers were astonished to find the next morning from her position off the Kaikouras that she had made extraordinarily little progress during the night. Some of them have since read with considerable amusement the explanation made here that they met with a "heavy southerly gale". Certainly there was some official talk on board of rough weather in the Straits, but it escaped the notice of the landsmen aboard. The morning was beautifully fine, and for a time it appeared that there was a sporting chance of berthing at Lyttelton by 12 o'clock, but it was nearly 1 o'clock when she tied up, and by that time the late express was well on its way south. Among the passengers were the Hon. C. J. Parr (Minister of Education), who had to cancel or alter a lengthy series of appointments in Otago and Southland, and a number of prominent Dunedin business and professional men, whose presence in Dunedin yesterday was a matter of importance. In addition to this personal inconvenience, of course, the Otago mails were delayed for a day. Whatever the actual trouble may be, it is evident that the old Mararoa has completely lost her dash, and the travelling public will be much relieved to know that her term on the ferry run is at an end. — ODT, 16.4.1920