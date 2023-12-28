The cost of living

Albany St school fife and drum band, winners of the quickstep competition. — Otago Witness, 18.12.1923

The Government Statistician's report in the Monthly Abstract of Statistics shows that the index number for the three food groups as at November was 1573, an increase of 13 points over that for the previous month, and of 47.01 per cent, as compared with that for July, 1914.

The index number for the groceries group increased by 12 points, a rise in the price of potatoes and onions in most towns being responsible for the increase. A rise of 16 points was recorded in the dairy-products group, the increase being due to a rise in the price of bacon and eggs in several towns. A rise of 10 points in the meat group was due to a further rise in the price of beef and pork in some towns.

Museum’s popular attractions

There were several hundreds present at the Museum on Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, the Maori room, with a newly carved Maori storehouse, being much admired.

The main hall was well patronised, and the newly-arranged exhibitions, model steamship, and Chinese section being favourably commented upon by the visitors. The children found delight in watching the tuatara, the live lizard.

Taking stock in the exchange

Passers-by have found it necessary to "look again" when seeking the time from the Stock Exchange clock. Gaiety is usually the ruling spirit during the festive season, but the face of the clock has a remarkably drab appearance somewhat reminiscent of the countenance of an early puritan. The change seems to have been a gradual one, and dates back to Christmas Eve. On that night the original white faces of the clock disappeared, and in their places appeared four electric globes (one of the four on the northern face being decidedly askew).

Rush hour in Gore

On Saturday night a late special was run from Dunedin to Invercargill. When it was about due to arrive at Gore (reports our correspondent) the station presented an unusually busy appearance for that time of the night (about 11 p.m). All the taxis of the town were drawn up on the kerb, and the platform had its usual patrolling body of Micawbers, Asquiths, and Jack Pleasants, the bookstall was opened up ready for the rush, the railway porter trundled an empty barrow up the platform to where the van of a long express would stop — and shouted to his co-worker, "Bring another. One will be no good !"

An engine came snorting in from Invercargill to run the extra down there from Gore and allow the incoming one to return to Clinton. Then there was the usual whistle, bell, and expectant hush, and the mighty carrier of the night thundered over the iron way into the station. — ODT, 28.12.1923