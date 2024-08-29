Entertaining, cheerful figure

Robert Wardrop, of Dunedin, who died on August 28, 1924. — Otago Witness, 9.9.1924

Mr R.S. Wardrop, one of the best known and most popular residents of Dunedin on account of his bright and cheerful disposition, died suddenly yesterday morning. Mr Wardrop, who came to Dunedin from Victoria, was engaged in business here for 24 years. He was head of the Dunedin Fibrous Plaster Co, which was practically the only firm carrying on this class of work locally for many years. Outside of his business activities the deceased was probably best known as a member of the Dunedin Commercial Travellers’ and Warehousemen’s Association, of which he was one of the oldest and most enthusiastic members. He was chairman of the Commercial Travellers’ Entertainers, who have rendered a vast amount of useful service in aid of numerous worthy objects. Mr Wardrop was exceptionally gifted as an entertainer, and as he had an attractive personality he was extremely popular with all sections of the community. He was also a valued member of the Dunedin Orphans’ Club. Mr Wardrop was a past Grand Master of the Masonic Lodge of St Andrew, and was one of the trustees of Linden Lodge (Oddfellows), Roslyn. He was a vice-president and keen supporter of the Kaikorai Band, and a former member of the Kaikorai School committee. He leaves a family of two sons and five daughters. Mrs Wardrop died eight years ago, and his eldest son was killed during the war. The deceased was 66 years of age. At the practice of the Kaikorai Band last night a motion of condolence with the relatives of deceased was carried, members standing in silence.

The first important move in connection with the Kawarau gold mining scheme since the project was commenced is the contract for the construction of the 10-storey sluice gates, each 40 feet long, which are to dam Lake Wakatipu, has been let to Messrs Ransome and Rapier, London and Ipswich. This firm constructed the Assam dam, the Moo dam, Burma, and others. Efforts were made in various directions to have the work done in New Zealand, but the decision went in favour of the English firm, which will commence operations immediately. Although the dam gates are being manufactured out of New Zealand, practically two-thirds of the work is to be done by New Zealand labour. This consists of the erection of the bridge and the piers, and as the work is to be put in hand at once some 40 men will be required, thus considerably easing the unemployment position in Dunedin. The whole work is expected to be completed in five months, and within seven or eight months there will he about 2000 claimholders in quest of gold.

Cable to enable NZ-wide talk

Provision will be made this year for the purchasing and laying across Cook Strait of a submarine cable providing communication between the North and South Islands. The cable the department has in view is a four-cored continuously loaded type so designed to provide three telephone and four telegraph channels. Arrangements are also being made to obtain the latest type of thermionic valve repeaters for use in conjunction with the submarine cable. The installation of this cable and the extended use of repeaters will make it practicable for telephonic communication to be conducted between any two parts of the dominion. The route across Cook Strait has already been surveyed by the Eastern Extension Co’s cable steamer Patrol.

Stroll down Three Mile Hill

Three enterprising young ladies of Dunedin, taking advantage of the glorious weather last Sunday, decided to walk to Mosgiel. The route taken was over Flagstaff across the Black Bridge, and along the North Taieri road to Mosgiel. On the whole journey along the route the flowering wattle was in evidence. An especially beautiful sight was seen at the Black Bridge, where the weeping willows have donned their spring mantle of green, making a delightful setting against the bridge. The true heralds of the warmer weather, the birds, made the air bright with song, and the time spent on the journey, three hours, passed quickly. This walk seems highly popular as there were quite a number of people on the tramp, but the majority were men. — ODT, 29.8.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden