Harbour board plans for 50th

Otago Harbour Board offices, Birch St, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 8.7.1924 Next year is the jubilee year of the Otago Harbour Board. The board intends to celebrate the occasion with all fitting ceremony, and is making an early start to ensure the success of the arrangements. Special jubilee committees are now about to be set up.

Medical technology advances

One of the most important and promising movements in the progress of medical science at the present time is the development of the use of X-rays and radium in the fight against cancer and its allied diseases. In this work Dr Colin Anderson, the new radiologist at the Dunedin Hospital, is intimately concerned, and he is closely in touch with all the latest developments. Dr Anderson, who took up his work here at the end of last January, is an old Otago University student, who returns to Dunedin from Manchester. Coming direct from the Manchester Royal Infirmary, which has one of the most up-to-date radiology departments in Great Britain, Dr Anderson has been considerably impressed with the lack of facilities in his department here.

He finds patients and students much overcrowded, and apart from that, the department is not big enough to deal adequately with the material offering. In spite of the great increase in the demands upon its space, it remains the same size as it was eight or nine years ago. More room and thoroughly up-to-date apparatus is demanded not only to enable the best possible to be done for the patients but because this is the place where all the medical students of the dominion are trained and it is necessary for them to know something of an up-to-date X-ray and radium department. Investigation showed that there are no other suitable buildings available for housing the department, and so plans have been prepared of a new building which will provide for the installation of the most recent equipment and enable all patients offering to be efficiently dealt with. "The first thing that impressed itself on me," said Dr Anderson to a Times reporter, "was the need for an adequate plant for the administration of X-ray treatment, so that every patient admitted to this hospital for an operation for cancer and allied conditions would have the benefit of proper treatment and would be able to supplement the surgical treatment in such a way as to increase the chances of a cure."

It is proposed to make a special little block of the new department in the space adjoining Hanover street, between the Dominion and Nightingale wards. The building will make provision for the treatment of patients by deep X-ray therapy, and there is to be a special room for the examination of chests and stomachs.

Māori mission to share story

The Methodist Maori Mission party, accompanied by the Rev A.J. Seamer, returned to Dunedin from the south yesterday afternoon, and will conduct a Maori service in the Octagon Hall to-morrow. The party consists of two Methodist Maori ministers and three Maori ladies, all active workers in the Methodist Church. The afternoon address will be delivered by Chief Ahooterangi (of Waikato), who is a very eloquent and forceful speaker. In the evening the service will take the form of special remembrance of Mother and will be conducted by the Rev W. Walker. To-morrow will be observed as Home Mission Sunday in Trinity Methodist Church, and the Rev A. J. Seamer (superintendent of Maori Missions) and Maori party will be in charge of the evening service. — ODT, 10.5.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden