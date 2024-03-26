Harley-Davidson wins climb

Motorcycle hill climb at Junction Hill, Dunedin: Alex McDonald (left), winner of unlimited class and J.C. Mewhinney, winner of Passmore Cup. — Otago Witness, 1.4.1924 The motor cycle hill climb run under the auspices of the Otago Motor Club was held on Saturday at Bethunes Gully.

A good attendance of the public indicated that these hill-climbing tests are interesting to a large number of people. The events were run off without any hitch, and reflect credit on Mr J.L. Passmore who organised and supervised the function. A very satisfactory feature of the competition was the good sporting spirit that was evident between the various competitors. Saturday’s fastest time was recorded by A. McDonald (Harley-Davidson), and was 1min 34sec; Passmore Challenge Cup for machines up to 1000cc: T.C. Mewhinney (ABC), 1min 37sec.

Belfast says an ‘Ave’ there for PM

The Lord Mayor of Belfast writes to Mr Massey as follows: "I have much pleasure in informing you that I attended a meeting of the Improvement Committee of the Belfast Corporation and suggested that the new approach road to Ulster Parliament Buildings at Stormont should be named Massey Avenue as a compliment to the Right Hon W.F. Massey, a distinguished Ulsterman and Prime Minister of New Zealand for the past 12 years. The suggestion was most heartily approved and a resolution passed naming it accordingly."

Expatriated korowai catalogued

New Zealand would seem to owe a debt of gratitude to Mr H. Ling Roth, Director of Bankfield Museum, Halifax, for the very remarkable volume he has just had published entitled "The Maori Mantle". That such a comprehensive work on Maori textiles can be compiled in England only goes to show what a wealth of Maori heirlooms has found its way to this country during the past century and a quarter. Indeed, in the appendix to the book we find a hundred individual garments in various museums in England described in detail and illustrated.

Happy anniversary

Last year the Otago anniversary festival was marked with a special importance, owing to the fact that the first three quarters of a century of the history of the settlement had been completed.It is fitting, however, that each recurring anniversary should be honourably noticed, and the seventy-sixth occasion is not being allowed to pass without due observance. The civic and provincial community owes a permanent debt of gratitude to the Otago pioneers whose resolute virtues and sagacious insight (not seriously discounted by certain admitted limitations) have left an indelible mark upon local history. The people of Otago enjoy a goodly heritage, and it behoves them, one and all, to use their utmost endeavours to extend the public welfare and to enhance the prestige of a record which had such fair beginnings. — Editorial ODT, 24.3.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden