Keen rivals meet

Car engines take up smoking

There has always been a specially keen rivalry between the Kaikorai and Alhambra teams, and their meeting at Carisbrook on Saturday was anticipated with considerable interest. In spite of the bitterly cold wind that swept the ground the grand stand was practically full, and the railings were well lined. For the first spell play was very even, and the two teams appeared to be particularly well matched. In the second spell, however. The superiority of Kaikorai was never in any real doubt. The game was not a particularly interesting one, though in the second half there were one or two bright flashes to relieve the monotony. Alhambra made no attempt at passing and Kaikorai’s tries were not particularly well carried out. The game ended with the scores Kaikorai 9, Alhambra 0.

The latest gadget offered to motorists is a little box affair that goes on the dashboard and holds 15 ordinary cigarettes in its magazine. These you can see through a small window. When you want a smoke you pull down a little lever on the right-hand side of the box, and a cigarette drops down. But you do not impatiently snatch it up. Oh, no. You press a little knob on the other side of the box, whereupon the cigarette is automatically lighted, so that you can now get busy on it without fishing for a match. One end of it, you see, butts up against an electric cigar-lighter, while the other end engages with a little cone connected to the little inlet pipe of the engine.

Preaching on Mother’s Day

The fact that the annual celebration of Mothers’ Day organised by Miss Jarvis in Philadelphia in 1910 has become world-wide is evident. In the United States the Senate has declared it a national day of appreciation and reverence. Mothers’ Day is celebrated in South America, China, India, Japan, and in England. Australia has set aside the second Sunday in May as the day on which Mother should be specially honoured, and in New Zealand Mothers’ Day is being remembered in the four centres and many of the smaller towns. In Dunedin yesterday special observances took place at First Church, when Professor P.E. Davies was the preacher, and at Knox Church, where the Rev Tulloch Yuille spoke on "The Biggest Ambition in Motherhood." Rev K.J. Tipler, at Roslyn, devoted both services to the influences of the home. At the Caversham Presbyterian Church the Rev G. Miller gave a special address to young men and young women. The Cargill Road Methodist Church also observed the day. At the Central Mission the Rev W. Walker spoke on "Glowing Tributes to Famous Mothers." At the Dundas Street and Ravensbourne Methodist Churches other special services were being held, and Mothers’ Day will be celebrated on May 18. At the YMCA Rev George Miller addressed the men’s meetings on "Gratitude for a Good Mother." Mr T. Homer, chairman of the Religious Work Committee occupied the chair. Upwards of 100 men were present, and entered heartily into the singing. A solo was rendered by Miss C. Marcella. — ODT, 12.5.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden