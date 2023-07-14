An impressive ceremony

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Crumple zone suggestion
On the New Zealand railways are places more than one where a boulder big enough to stop a fast train may descend from the hillside and arrange itself across the rails. If these places cannot be watched, and if an approaching train cannot be warned that round the next bend an obstruction lies in wait, the make-up of the train should be arranged with possible collision in view. Tailed on to the postal van, next but one to the engine, should be two empty carriages, locked and inaccessible to passengers. In telescoping each other these carriages will absorb the shock of impact and bring the rest of the train to a stand without injury. This is the one and only sane way of arranging the makeup of a train that may hit a three-ton boulder. The train wrecked on the Main Trunk had shock-absorbing carriages in front, which carriages were duly telescoped; but alas they were filled with passengers. Hence the tale of horror that has blackened the record of our railways and is a pain and grief to all New Zealand. — by ‘Civis’
Mosgiel memorial design
The committee in charge of the Taieri Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Fund has let a contract to Messrs H.S. Bingham and Co, of Dunedin, for the erection of the monument which will be placed in the park fronting Gordon road, Mosgiel. It will be 34 feet high, of bluestone, with a cross of white marble surmounted with a bronze urn emblematical of the sacrifice made by the heroes who fell in the war and whose names will be engraved on marble slabs on the four sides of the base of the column. The monument is to be ready for unveiling next Armistice Day. . — ODT, 14.7.1923
Compiled by Peter Dowden