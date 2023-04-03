Otago wins varsity athletics

Porritt (Otago) leads Buckhurst (Canterbury) to win the 120-yard hurdles in the Inter-University Easter Tournament at Dunedin. Otago Witness, 10.4.1923

Middlemarch show day

The championship athletics meeting which forms part of the inter-university tournament was held yesterday on the Caledonian Ground and proved a very successful fixture despite the boisterous weather. Those who had ventured out were rewarded by witnessing some exciting contests. From a local point of view the outcome of the meeting was very gratifying, the Otago University retaining the Challenge Shield with 17 points, Canterbury being next with nine points, Wellington seven points and Auckland six points. Otago certainly owes its position in no small part to A.E. Porritt, who put up the fine performance of winning four events — 120 yards hurdles, long jump, 220yds and 100yds. Porritt was holder of the 100 yards championship and he lowered his time for that distance by one-fifth of a second, equalling the university record of 10sec made by R. L. Christie, of the Otago University, in 1914.

The twenty-second annual show of the Strath-Taieri A and P Society was held yesterday at Middlemarch. The show was fairly well attended, but the entries showed a decrease on the number for last year. This is plainly accounted for by the fact that the harvest has been late in Central this year, and that farmers are pushing on with harvesting operations as the weather permits. The competition was not keen in most of the classes, although in many instances the quality of the stock and the other exhibits were of a good all-round standard.

Time for a new post office

In the public buildings of a city lies an attestation of its dignity. If the visitor to Dunedin receives agreeable first impressions in the architecture that confronts him on his arrival they are unfortunately likely to be somewhat chastened when this investigation turns in the direction of that outstanding utility, the General Post Office. Surprise or disappointment accompanying the identification of this institution may be softened by the information that its present unobtrusive habitation is to be regarded as but of a temporary character. But "temporary" is a word of elastic significance. The old Post Office in Princes street has been the subject of jest and satire for quite long enough. The replacement of it by a suitable building has become a matter which is locally regarded as of urgent importance. The considerations which in the past were a sufficient explanation for delaying the construction of a new office are not of a kind upon which the Government can expect to go on relying indefinitely. As postal premises of the kind required for Dunedin are not built in a day, there is the greater reason why there should not be further delay in undertaking the project. — editorial

A feisty fly-catcher

That friendly and fearless little bird, the piwakawaka or New Zealand fantail, is particularly fond of the open windows at this season of the year. It does not suffer from the intrusion of foreign birds or resent the advance of civilisation, as do other New Zealand birds, possibly because it seems to live upon flying insects, and there is less competition for its food supply. It will hover round the gas fittings or come in at the windows in search of house flies. — ODT, 3.4.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden