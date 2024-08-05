Raising ditched German fleet

Crane barges are prepared to lift scuppered German WW1 naval vessels from the seabed of Scapa Flow, in Scotland's Orkney Islands. Right: German battlecruiser SMS Hindenburg ready for floating as divers close seacocks and portholes. — Otago Witness, 26.8.1924

After long preparations and several setbacks, the first German torpedo boat has been salved at Scapa Flow.

It was announced some time ago that a contract had been signed between the Admiralty and Messrs Cox and Danks, iron and steel merchants and shipbreakers, of Queensborough, Sheerness, for salving the vessels of the German fleet which were sunk at Scapa Flow. The ships when raised will be broken up. "It is probably the biggest salvage feat ever attempted", said a salvage authority. "There is no precedent for operations on such a scale.”

It is understood that several salvage and shipbuilding companies — including an American syndicate — competed for the contract. An unsuccessful English firm is said to have offered £1000 for the right to sell or own all the sunken German ships, and to pay the Admiralty £1500 a year for the use of their four lifting barges, and £3500 for the ships.

The vessels scuttled by the Germans at Scapa Flow in June, 1919 were 11 battleships, five battle-cruisers, eight light cruisers and 28 destroyers. A battleship, three light cruisers, and a destroyer were raised by the Admiralty in July, 1919. Messrs Cox and Danks are using the ex-German floating dock for submarines surrendered after the armistice as a floating workshop in the salvage operations.

Borislav Kostic v all comers

At the Otago Chess Club rooms last night Boris Kostich, the famous chess master, played all-comers simultaneously. Twenty-two of Dunedin’s best players played against Mr Kostich, who won 17 games, drew four, and lost one, Mr A.W.O. Davies being the successful local player. Messrs O. Balk, L.D. Coombs, J.B. Dunlop and J. Crow drew in their games.

At the conclusion of play Mr Balk took the opportunity to present to Mr Kostich a leather pocket wallet as a souvenir of his visit to Dunedin, and, in doing so, referred to the kindly way in which the visitor treated his opponents. Mr D. Harris Hastings spoke in a similar manner, and Mr Kostich suitably replied. He will leave for Oamaru on Thursday morning, and has consented to give another blindfolded exhibition of chess playing to-morrow night.

The amazing lemon

Few people realise the possibilities of a lemon, or the value of lemon juice as a beautifier. It is invaluable to the girl who cannot afford visits to a beauty parlour and probably far more beneficial. As lemon juice does not keep for any length of time, all lotions should be made in small quantities and mixed freshly every day. Liverish people will find that a glass of hot lemonade, without sugar, will help to clear the system. If your liver is out of order you will never obtain a good complexion. Now that short sleeves are the order of the day, many girls are sighing over their elbows. Red, rough elbows can be cured in a few nights by massaging them with the half of a cut lemon. They should be allowed to soak up as much of the lemon juice as possible. A dark, discoloured neck is by no means rare. The colour can be greatly improved by the application of lemon juice and milk. For dark marks and sallow skins use the beautifying lemon; oily skins in particular are benefited by using lemon. If your hands are red the juice of a lemon mixed with milk and applied daily after washing will give pleasing results. Let the lotion dry on the skin. Stains on your nails can be quickly removed by rubbing them with a slice of lemon dipped in salt. (This applies to any stains you may get on your fingers). If you stick your fingers in a cut lemon every time you wash, you will never be troubled with hang-nails.

— ODT, 5.8.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)