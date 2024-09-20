Resort switches on

Queenstown people celebrate the commissioning of the One Mile Creek powerhouse. — Otago Witness, 14.10.1924

When the history of the Queen City of the lakes comes to be written up September 18, 1924 will be chronicled as the reddest of red-letter days, because it signalled the inauguration of an up-to-date hydro-electric scheme. Work has been proceeding since February, at first on the building of the dam and pipe line, and latterly on the reticulation of the town, the erection of the power-house and finally the setting up of the power plant. For the past few days the power-house staff has been working at high pressure and though there yet remains a good deal to be finished off, it is not such as will affect the actual running of the plant. The ceremonies were timed to commence at 3 o’clock. Glorious weather prevailed, and a large number of visitors was present. The proceedings commenced with a fancy dress procession from the post office to the power-house. Large numbers of the residents, including school children, appeared in fancy costumes covering the period from the cave man to the extravagances of the present day. A band was specially assembled for the occasion. The fire brigade and other organisations were also represented. On the arrival of the procession and the general public at the power-house the Mayor expressed his pleasure at seeing such a great company of people present on an occasion that would be looked back upon as a most auspicious day in the history of Queenstown. The Mayor then asked Mr Aldridge (electrical engineer) to address the children on the dangers that were associated with the touching of live wires or with any interference with insulators, etc. Mr Aldridge also addressed a few words of caution and warning to the grown-ups, who were possibly not aware of certain hidden dangers in the matter of electricity. Referring briefly to the plant, Mr Aldridge said that although it was a small one it was the most up-to-date in New Zealand and as modern as existed in the southern hemisphere. The large gathering then adjourned to the Lake shore for afternoon tea, dispensed by the ladies of the town. The ceremony of turning on the street lights was performed by the Mayoress (Mrs Simson) at 7 o’clock. The power-house is situated on the right-hand bank of One-mile Creek, some chains up from its outlet into Lake Wakatipu. It nestles well into the bush that clothes the upper reaches of the stream, and stands right at the foot of the steep incline which gives the pipe line a fine fall from the dam. The building, which measures 18 feet by 12ft, houses a plant which embodies some remarkable protective features. The machinery can be set in motion, controlled or shut down without the aid of an attendant or mechanic. This means that in the event of faults occurring they will automatically cause certain mechanisms to operate which will in due course rectify the fault, relieve the trouble, or shut down the plant till attention has been given it. The Pelton wheel, which was supplied by Messrs Boving and Co, England, has a maximum output of 115 brake horsepower. It is coupled to a 75kVA three-phase, 50-cycle generator (3300 volts), manufactured by the General Electric Co, USA. — ODT, 19.9.1924