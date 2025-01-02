Squalls disrupt regatta

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Vital statistics for Dunedin
The most notable feature in connection with the vital statistics for the Dunedin district, a return of which is kindly supplied by Mr W.E. Gladstone, registrar, is the decrease in the number of deaths, while the number of marriages show a substantial increase. The number of deaths for 1924 is the lowest for several years. In 1922 and 1923, particularly the latter year, there were epidemics of influenza which were responsible for a large number of deaths. 1923: 994; 1924:867
The number of marriages solemnised during the year just closed exceeded those of the previous year by 81. 1923: 673; 1924: 754. One-hundred and twenty-five marriages were performed by the registrar, as compared with 118 in 1923.
As far as births are concerned there was a decrease of 41. 1923:1577; 1924: 1536.
Turning the page
The weather, after threatening a little in the morning, cleared up beautifully for New Year’s Eve, and all through the evening the town was alive with gay and careless throngs. Most of the shops were open until 9 o’clock at least, but people were not out to go shopping but rather to parade the streets. The fashionable emblem of the New Year celebrations for some curious reason was the toy balloon, and all the young folks and some not so young trailed their balloons behind them as they marched through the streets. The crowd was orderly. There was little, if any, drunkenness in the main streets. The darkness of the night after the young moon had set, and the stillness of the mild air made it an ideal one for the fireworks and noises with which it is deemed proper to welcome the New Year. — ODT, 2.1.1925
Compiled by Peter Dowden