Squalls disrupt regatta

Scenes from the Broad Bay regatta on New Year’s Day. — Otago Witness, 20.1.1925

Vital statistics for Dunedin

A sudden change in the weather conditions spelt disappointment for the crowd of holiday-makers who boarded the early ferry boats and motor buses for the purpose of visiting Broad Bay, where the annual New Year regatta was held yesterday. The weather was fine, with a light northeast wind until 10am, when the wind suddenly veered, blowing strong from the southwest, accompanied by heavy rain squalls. Numbers did not leave the ferry boats, while those who did scattered in great haste for any available shelter in the wharf sheds, doorways and buildings. The majority were caught in the open when the rain fell heaviest. The conditions improved greatly later in the day, the sun shining brightly, while the wind was fresh from the south. The improved conditions induced many to visit the bay, and the afternoon’s racing was witnessed by large crowds from the wharf and foreshore. The wind increased to a moderate gale late in the afternoon, and the sailing craft required skilful handling. Several boats came to grief through being struck by sudden squalls and accidents to their gear. Elsie was the first to meet with a mishap, the boat’s bowsprit breaking when taking part in the 12-foot sailing dinghy race. Mahana capsized shortly after the commencement of the third-class yacht race; Eunice plunged beneath the waves in the early stages of the 14-footer race; Swastika was driven ashore at Cemetery Point shortly after winning the third-class yacht race, but was towed off by Mr J. Potter’s launch before sustaining any damage, while Viola was blown on a bank through her rudder carrying away. Several of the launches present were kept busy for a time rescuing crews and towing the overturned boats to the shore.

The most notable feature in connection with the vital statistics for the Dunedin district, a return of which is kindly supplied by Mr W.E. Gladstone, registrar, is the decrease in the number of deaths, while the number of marriages show a substantial increase. The number of deaths for 1924 is the lowest for several years. In 1922 and 1923, particularly the latter year, there were epidemics of influenza which were responsible for a large number of deaths. 1923: 994; 1924:867

The number of marriages solemnised during the year just closed exceeded those of the previous year by 81. 1923: 673; 1924: 754. One-hundred and twenty-five marriages were performed by the registrar, as compared with 118 in 1923.

As far as births are concerned there was a decrease of 41. 1923:1577; 1924: 1536.

Turning the page

The weather, after threatening a little in the morning, cleared up beautifully for New Year’s Eve, and all through the evening the town was alive with gay and careless throngs. Most of the shops were open until 9 o’clock at least, but people were not out to go shopping but rather to parade the streets. The fashionable emblem of the New Year celebrations for some curious reason was the toy balloon, and all the young folks and some not so young trailed their balloons behind them as they marched through the streets. The crowd was orderly. There was little, if any, drunkenness in the main streets. The darkness of the night after the young moon had set, and the stillness of the mild air made it an ideal one for the fireworks and noises with which it is deemed proper to welcome the New Year. — ODT, 2.1.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden