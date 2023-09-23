Steeplechase a winner

Winning owners and riders at the Otago Hunt Club steeplechase meeting at the old Taieri racecourse on September 22, 1923. Mr D. Robertson's Skylark, rider L.J. Simpson, winner heavy-weight steeplechase (right). — Otago Witness, 2.10.1923

After a very successful hunting season the executive of the Otago Hunt decided to hold a point-to-point steeplechase for active followers on Saturday afternoon on the old Taieri Racecourse, which was lent for the occasion by Mr and Mrs John Ellis.That hunting is coming to the fore again in Dunedin may be gauged by the enthusiasm shown by the large attendance. The steeplechasing was such that it would have been natural to assume that the races were contested for a large stake, but this is the spirit that the executive is anxious to foster, especially among the junior members. The prizes were cups donated by ardent supporters of the club.



Handy hardware hint

Rub the end of a long screwdriver on one of the poles of a strong horseshoe magnet, and you have an easily magnetised tool. You will be agreeably surprised at the great number of useful things you are able to do with it. Pins may be put in place, screws entered in inaccessible positions or pieces of iron and steel picked out of a gear case or engine. In magnetising the tool it should not be rubbed back and forth on the magnet, but should be drawn across it in one direction and a rotary motion continued in the air above the magnet.



Melee of hooves and wheels

An accident in which a motor cycle, a motor cycle and side chair and an express wagon were involved occurred at the corner of St Andrew and George streets shortly after noon on Saturday. Considering the nature of the collision it is remarkable that the consequences were not serious. The driver of the motor cycle and side chair were proceeding north along George street when another motor cyclist swung into George street from St Andrew street and collided with the first rider. An express wagon was also travelling north along George street, and before the driver could pull up his horses he had collided with the cyclists. The drivers of the motor cycles were not injured, nor the driver of the wagon, but the wheel of the side chair was badly

buckled and the wind screen smashed. The cycles were not damaged.



Beverly-Begg holds sky viewing

Fair weather prevailed on Saturday evening when a gathering of members and visitors attended at the Otago Institute’s Astronomical Observatory. After the moon and Jupiter had been observed, the telescope was turned on to some of the prominent stars and star clusters of the southern skies.



Opposite numbers meet

Mr Massey paid an interesting visit to Washington, and by arrangement called upon the President of the United States at the White House, and was graciously received by Mr Coolidge, who evinced great interest in New Zealand affairs. — ODT, 24.9.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden