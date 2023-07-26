Transtasman sheep trade opens

A consignment of fat sheep from Otago, shipped by the Moreraki for the Melbourne market. — Otago Witness, 7.8.1923

There is a prospect of a trade in fat sheep being opened up between New Zealand and Melbourne. A consignment of about 300 wethers, sent by Mr J.A. Mathewson, will go forward to Melbourne by the steamer Moeraki, which will leave here tomorrow.

Some of the sheep were purchased privately and the balance at auction at Burnside yesterday. They are a particularly nice line of sheep, being prime, fine crossbred and half-bred wethers carrying valuable skins. The consignment is estimated to kill out at 70 pounds. The prices realised are considered very satisfactory.

Mountain daisies’ variety

Celmisia is a genus which has a remarkable diversity in its foliage. Some species, such as coriacea, Hookeri, Traversii, petiolata, cordatifolia, Dalli, and hieracifolia, have most striking leaves, some of them of great length, others wonderfully handsome, both as to colour and form. If some of these fine plants never flowered at all, their foliage alone would arrest attention; and this applies with special force to coriacea, Traversii, and petiolata. Celmisia holosericea also may be classed as a species whose fine foliage and decorative flowers entitle it to special commendation. Others again, such as Lyalli, have narrow, linear leaves, while the foliage of some species is so small as to be hardly discernable, this type being in appearance tiny cushion plants. Of the flowers, among the handsomest are those of coriacea, Hookeri, and holosericea. — by Sir George Fenwick

Milk sampler to help yield

A young Dunedinite, Mr O.W. Hastie, has invented a device which he claims will register on ordinary milking the amount of milk which each cow yields. The device also takes a sample of the milk from each cow, and therefore the farmer may ascertain the quantity and quality of yield without employing a bucket machine. It has been praised by the managers of local dairy factories.

Enough sand for a footy game

The beach at St Clair, probably as a result of much recent northerly weather, continues to be in excellent condition. The groynes are buried almost level in the sand, and opposite the esplanade there is a level stretch of beach with room enough for boys to enjoy a good game of football. Manuka fascines are being used to catch the drifting sand at many points. Further along towards St Kilda a similar heaping up of sand is keeping the ocean well away from the foot of the previously threatened sandhills.

. . . but not enough to remove

The removal of large quantities of sand from a section between Victoria road and the St Clair beach is causing grave concern and even alarm to many residents of the Flat. The section, which is not far from Forbury road, adjoins a section recently acquired by the City Council, and runs back from Victoria road almost to the beach. If the excavations continue they will bring the section to the level of the protective roadway made along the edge of the beach. In that event it would only require the ocean to make another inroad as it did a short time ago and the excavated section would simply become a channel through which the sea waters would pour on to the Flat. The situation is engaging the earnest attention of the responsible authorities. — ODT, 26.7.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden