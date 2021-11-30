Winton fire has fatal outcome

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Forbury Park improvements
The improvements to the Forbury Park Trotting Club grounds, as laid out by the works committee, are now practically completed and the grounds present a very fine appearance indeed.
The two most striking improvements, which will at once catch the eye of visitors to the race meeting on Friday and Saturday, are the splendid lawn and the large area which has been asphalted round the inside machine. The lawn is about 240 yards long and 100 feet deep and it slopes nicely to the rail around the outside track. From any part of the lawn a clear view of the racing can be obtained. The asphalting will largely do away with the dust nuisance. The new stand is now finished and presents an imposing appearance. From the members’ stand at the top of the building a particularly fine view of the racecourse and the south end of the city can be obtained, and the middle stands also enable the spectator to follow a race right through. The Forbury Park Trotting Club is indeed to be congratulated. It has by its enterprise and push now became possessed of a very fine ground. It is freely asserted that there is not one trotting ground better in New Zealand. Certainly none have a finer lawn.
Rabbits as roadkill
Brer Rabbit is in large numbers in the Western District just now, but judging from the corpses to be seen on the roads, it would be possible to just about exterminate him by running a fleet of motor cars along the highways (says the Southland Times). Many a bunny, enjoying the delights of a night out under a cloudless sky, is suddenly ushered into eternity through a motor wheel, assisted in its murderous work by the dazzling glare of the headlights. One man who motored from Nightcaps to Tuatapere the other night estimates his car accounted for no fewer than 50 of the rabbit family on the trip.
— ODT,30.11.1921.