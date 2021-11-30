Winton fire has fatal outcome

Aftermath of the November 28, 1921, fire in Winton. — Otago Witness, 13.12.1921.

A disastrous fire occurred at Winton on Monday night, resulting in the destruction of several business places, extensive damage to others, and indirectly in loss of life (says the Southland Times). Shortly before midnight, Moore’s Hall, which was the scene of an incipient fire on the previous night, was found to be again in flames. An alarm was promptly raised, and the bucket brigade which did such excellent work in the succession of fires which has been visited upon the township recently, quickly mustered and made determined efforts to master the flames. The task was beyond their powers, however. The hall was quickly reduced to ruins, and the fire next attacked McKay’s Hotel. Here its progress in one direction at least was stayed, the hotel building not being extensively damaged. Meanwhile the flames had attacked Mr Jamieson’s stables, the total destruction of which was a matter of a short time. Mr Jamieson’s residence and bakehouse nearby also caught, and suffered considerable damage. The premises of Mr Marshall, saddler, and Mr Ward, tobacconist, next became involved, and despite the utmost effort of the fire- fighters, handicapped as they were by the primitive appliances available, these buildings also were totally destroyed. By 2.30 yesterday morning, the progress of the conflagration had been arrested, and there seemed no danger of its further spread. Mrs Jamieson, wife of Mr Robert Jamieson, whose residence was among the buildings saved from total destruction, died from shock early yesterday morning.

Forbury Park improvements

The improvements to the Forbury Park Trotting Club grounds, as laid out by the works committee, are now practically completed and the grounds present a very fine appearance indeed.

The two most striking improvements, which will at once catch the eye of visitors to the race meeting on Friday and Saturday, are the splendid lawn and the large area which has been asphalted round the inside machine. The lawn is about 240 yards long and 100 feet deep and it slopes nicely to the rail around the outside track. From any part of the lawn a clear view of the racing can be obtained. The asphalting will largely do away with the dust nuisance. The new stand is now finished and presents an imposing appearance. From the members’ stand at the top of the building a particularly fine view of the racecourse and the south end of the city can be obtained, and the middle stands also enable the spectator to follow a race right through. The Forbury Park Trotting Club is indeed to be congratulated. It has by its enterprise and push now became possessed of a very fine ground. It is freely asserted that there is not one trotting ground better in New Zealand. Certainly none have a finer lawn.



Rabbits as roadkill

Brer Rabbit is in large numbers in the Western District just now, but judging from the corpses to be seen on the roads, it would be possible to just about exterminate him by running a fleet of motor cars along the highways (says the Southland Times). Many a bunny, enjoying the delights of a night out under a cloudless sky, is suddenly ushered into eternity through a motor wheel, assisted in its murderous work by the dazzling glare of the headlights. One man who motored from Nightcaps to Tuatapere the other night estimates his car accounted for no fewer than 50 of the rabbit family on the trip.

— ODT,30.11.1921.