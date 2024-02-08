Woolly thinking for meat exhibit

Woolly lambs, frozen whole and transported to Wembley for the British Empire Exhibition by the New Zealand Meat Producers' Board. The treatment of these lambs was entrusted by the Board to Messrs Dixon and Luxton, of the Wellington Meat Export Co., who have displayed remarkable ingenuity in their workmanship. — Otago Witness, 18.3.1924

The New Zealand Meat Producers’ Board is taking full advantage of the forthcoming British Empire Exhibition as a means of showing not only to Great Britain but to the world generally what the dominion can produce in the way of prime lamb, mutton, beef, pork etc.

During the Exhibition, whilst London is full of visitors, the board also intends to do extensive advertising in other directions, and special displays will be made in the different departmental stores, such as the Army and Navy, Harrod's, Whiteley’s, Shoolbred’s etc, also in the larger retail shops. The main display of meat at the exhibition will be shown in two refrigerated cabinets. In one of these cabinets will be shown a special display of the primest lambs produced in the dominion.

Botanical visit to Otago range

Messrs H. Hart and D. Tannock will leave this morning by the south express on a botanical visit to the Umbrella Mountains. At Lawrence they will be joined by Messrs H. Darton, A. Hart and D. Jones. The party will then proceed by car to Fruitlands, and from there on horseback. The horses will be taken to the mountain tops to pack what plants are gathered. The main object of the expedition is to gather specimens of our native flora for the Dunedin Botanical Gardens and, at the same time, to accumulate the nucleus of a collection for the requirements of the Exhibition garden, which it is hoped to make attractive by a special New Zealand plot.

Cheque scuffle aired in court

A case with a solicitor in the role of defendant aroused intense interest in Oamaru, where it was heard at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Basil de Lambert, a local tea merchant sued Fred Ongley, a local solicitor, for £45 damages for assault. The alleged assault took place in Mr Ongley’s office, and was due, it was stated, to the fact that Ongley alleged that de Lambert had given him a "dummy" cheque, also retaining the receipt for it. Ongley’s defence was that he was within his rights in using reasonable force to obtain the receipt (which came under the head of "chattel") if de Lambert was wrongfully retaining it and endeavouring to carry it away. Medical evidence was adduced that de Lambert suffered from an internal complaint, and this had subsequently necessitated an operation. Defence stated that de Lambert should not shelter behind such a complaint, as he should not have put himself in that position; and counsel brought evidence with the object of showing that de Lambert knew he was making out the cheque to the wrong person, and had endeavoured to retain the receipt. Similar trouble occurred on July 6, and was kept quiet until this case. Decision was reserved.

Expo backing slow to build

At the meeting of the directors of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Co last evening, the chairman (Mr J. Sutherland Ross) made reference to the financial position. He stated that the subscriptions so far, without guarantees, amounted at present to about £71,000. He said it was exceedingly disappointing to find that they had not received a better response from residents in Dunedin and Otago, to whom they were looking for assistance.

There were a great many who had made money out of Otago, and who had not done very much for the province. A personal appeal had been made to some 200 people, but only a very few of them had had the courtesy to reply.

— ODT, 8.2.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)