Uffindell survives, for now

It is difficult not to see the timing of Monday’s announcement from the National Party about the fate of Tauranga member of Parliament Sam Uffindell as anything other than cynical.

It came amid wall-to-wall media coverage of royal funeral fervour (or fatigue, depending on your point of view).

Since the report by Maria Dew KC into allegations of bullying of a flatmate by Mr Uffindell during his University of Otago days had already taken considerably longer than expected, waiting to release its findings on the day of the Queen’s funeral was unnecessary.

Party leader Christopher Luxon said he received the report last Thursday night and had taken Friday to consider it.

It is too much to expect us to believe Mr Luxon had not given considerable thought to what his response might be on a variety of possible findings well in advance of the receiving the report. Waiting until Monday was unnecessary, but it worked well for National with the media still obsessed with the funeral and its aftermath yesterday.

All the same, it was amusing to hear deputy prime minister Grant Robertson criticising the timing as if butter would not melt in Labour’s mouth.

All political parties are guilty of game playing over timing of releases to ensure they either get the biggest bang for their buck, or the opposite if there is a risk of fallout.

Mr Uffindell has now been welcomed back into the fold because Mr Luxon and party president Sylvia Wood say Ms Dew’s investigation did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside of Mr Uffindell’s time at King’s College.

During the selection process for the bi-election he had already disclosed his involvement in the beating of a college pupil in his school days.

Exactly what was explored in the Dew investigation remains murky.

The terms of reference were never revealed, nor has a redacted summary of the report, or even an executive summary, been released.

We are told 14 people were interviewed, but no context around that has been given.

The complainant’s view of an incident as described in the media, where she alleged he pounded on her bedroom door while screaming obscenities until she escaped out the window, was not accepted.

The incident is being presented as a messy breakdown in flat relationships rather than anything more serious.

Mr Uffindell said things were said the complainant overheard for which he apologised and expressed regret, but he was not prepared to give details.

Mr Luxon acknowledged those who might have been ‘‘impacted or hurt’’ by Mr Uffindell’s behaviour, but in the spirit of ‘‘forgiveness and second chances’’, the MP has been reinstated.

The National Party leader was seen as decisive when he promptly called for the investigation after the flatting allegations became public, but the subsequent lack of transparency around the findings is a misstep.

On the plus side, it is hoped the National Party has sharpened its selection processes and the communication with the party leader on any issues of concern.

It is likely, however, the whole sorry business will be more damaging to Mr Uffindell than Mr Luxon.

The MP for Tauranga, who looked far from scintillating even when we knew nothing of his King’s College behaviour or the flatting allegations, is now a lame duck.

We will be surprised if he is re-selected for the general election next year.