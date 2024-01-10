Letters to the Editor: flyovers, cycleways and rivers

An aerial view of the Manuherikia River. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including flyovers and roundabouts, community spirit and the Manuherikia River, and a lament for Channel 39.

Mosgiel junction more pressing than flyover

I was astounded to read recently about the intended flyover for St Andrews and Hanover Sts in Dunedin. I have no issues with the Dunedin City Council considering well thought out and properly funded projects, but this one seems away over the top.

The absolute mess with the spaghetti junction at the railway crossing on Gordon Rd, Mosgiel is a much more urgent issue to address. We all know that the population of Mosgiel is increasing at a rapid rate, yet this railway crossing has been left for far too long. Perhaps a flyover here is the answer?

However, I have studied large roundabouts in New Zealand and overseas. Why not seriously consider a large roundabout with the only traffic lights required for the trains instead of two sets of traffic lights, which cause all sorts of problems at the moment.

This would be a simple solution and there is plenty of land to accommodate such a roundabout and at a much less cost than flyovers etc. We must always remember that the taxpayer/ratepayer has to front up with funds for such projects.

Brian Peat

Mosgiel

[Brian Peat is a member of the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board].

Community spirit

Andrew Paterson’s opinion piece, "Community spirit key to ensuring Manuherikia River future" (ODT 27.12.23) wouldn’t be so hard to swallow if we all had shares in his Matakanui Station or any of the other irrigated farms in the Manuherikia and Ida valleys. But unless you believe in the trickle-down theory, most of us in the community here don’t.

We do however all have shares of a kind in the Manuherikia River. As such we should all be concerned about its ecological health because that’s what determines the benefit most of us get from it in swimming, kayaking, fishing, walking with or without dogs, riding bikes and horses in and along it.

Mr Paterson claims not much has changed with the river when in fact a lot has changed.

Although 75% of the mean annual low flow has been allocated for irrigation by way of permit or consent for some time, it is only relatively recently that this water has actually been used with the rapid expansion of irrigated land and intensification of land use including dairy and dairy support.

This has put a whole new pressure on the ecological function of the river with increased discharge of nutrients, sediment and E. coli into a river with a reduced dry period flow. The consequences have not been surprising with ORC monitoring showing a steady decline in water quality. The Manuherikia is graded D for human contact at Ophir and Gallaway.

The Central Otago Environmental Society supports community groups such as the Manuherikia Catchment Group (MCG) working to improve water quality and river health and we applaud the increased awareness amongst farmers of the impact of their operations on river health. However, to claim the MCG represents the community is disingenuous.

There are real competing interests amongst the Otago community for how water in the Manuherikia is used. Let’s be wide awake to this fact but let’s also be quick to give credit when good work is being done that shows real evidence of improving water quality. That is something the whole community will get behind.

Phil Murray

Central Otago Environmental Society chairman

Sad day

I agree with Diana Kearns (ODT 4.1.24) that it was a very sad day when Channel 39 closed. As one of the local film-makers whose work was broadcast, I lament the loss of a place where Dunedin people can see themselves and their city, and hope Allied Press are able to find a way to bring back the local TV voice many of us valued.

Thanks too to the Channel 39 staff who were talented, hard-working and great to deal with. Well done to them for everything they achieved.

Gio Angelo

Belleknowes

Take away the cycleway

The solution to having access to the new Dunedin hospital is remove the cycleway on State Highway 1 going north, a lane now dedicated for entry to said hospital, without spending millions and almost no disruptions to anyone.

Why can’t this council think about its long suffering ratepayers for a change?

This is a small city: try spending our money to fit the amount of people able to pay. We aren’t interested in your vanity projects.

I have yet to see anyone actually riding a bicycle of any kind on it.

This council seems determined to spend millions that we don’t have on cycleways that no cyclist uses.

Cycling enthusiasts usually have their bikes attached to their car travelling out of town for a pleasant ride away from traffic.

Most people living in outer suburbs use a car to do shopping and travel to work.

It would surprise me to know Cr O’Malley rides a bicycle to do the family shopping.

Or anyone else for that matter.

Mary Robertson

Ocean View

