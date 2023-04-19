Letters to the Editor: Medicine, diesel and 'Allelujah'

Oban in Halfmoon bay on Stewart Island. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Medicine depends on radiology and laboratory

The current Labour Government was going to build 100,000 homes in 10 years. They managed to build around 258 homes in two years. At that rate they might have managed 1290 homes in 10 years, just a few short of their target. Homes in the wrong places, homes unsold, a disaster. Although optimistically labelled a success by some, the KiwiBuild policy was scrapped.

Do you really think the same people can build a hospital? Pete Hodgson is completely out of his depth. He probably doesn’t know that in the order of 90% (or more) of diagnoses and treatments in modern medicine depend on radiology and laboratory input.

He doesn’t appear to know that Dunedin Hospital, a regional cancer centre, should have had a functioning PET scanner at least five years ago (if not longer). He doesn’t appear to know that to open the new Dunedin hospital without one is simply insane.

He doesn’t appear to know that pathologists and radiologists should be immediately available to clinicians in order that specimens and reports can be reviewed before expensive and hazardous treatments are embarked upon. The importance of multi-disciplinary meetings, a requisite for best medical practice, is no doubt lost on him. Let’s get rid of the laboratory altogether, save some space ...

Ayesha Verrall’s "no comment" on the hospital cutbacks speaks volumes.

At least we will have a full complement of administrators in plush offices; now that’s reassuring. Maybe they can tell us what it has cost to get the build to where it is today?

Dr L. Wakefield FRCPA

Dunedin

My understanding is the estimated costings to build our new hospital calculated some time ago came out at $1.5 billion, and with inflation and the passage of time this estimate has increased by $200 million to $1.7 billion

Seems quite a reasonable increase given inflation, Covid, labour and procurement issues. A 15% rise in cost to build should not be a surprise to government.

The government’s coffers are awash with tax monies coming in, with inflation at 7% per year. That translates to higher GST receipts. Every wage rise contributes more PAYE. I’d suggest the extra costs to build our hospital are a drop in the bucket

Government made an agreement to build a new hospital and a plan was agreed on.

The promise to build a new hospital is a contract with the total population catchment of the Southern district health board, not just Dunedin

I struggle to warm to a government and ministers who are prepared to backtrack on a promise made to the entire population of the lower South Island. Shameful and deceitful

I voted for Labour because of the new hospital, I intend now not to vote for Labour because of the new hospital. Stick to the deal

Mark Wallace

Belleknowes

Maths isn't my best subject but $10m from $90m leaves an $80m shortfall. Time for Labour to give up obfuscating and drip-feeding us hoping to keep votes and do the right thing. Get the hospital that we need for all of Otago and Southland for the next 50-plus years built to the standard we need.

David Tordoff

Dunedin

Diesel-powered electricity on Stewart Island

I wish to share my concerns and my agreement with Bruce Ford’s comments (ODT, 13.4.23) on the diesel power generation at Stewart Island. It is more than an embarrassment. It is hard to believe this is happening in a national park.

Our family has a holiday home on Butterfields Beach, Stewart Island , and are fully aware of the cost and danger of using diesel power in such an iconic place. Only 400 votes obviously do not have enough clout or importance to get a solution. There are many sustainable options available, such as an undersea cable.

Oweena Frew

Arrowtown

Nato

With all due respect to Prof Robert Patman's comments in the media that NZ cosying up with Nato is "a logical fit".

Nato is a Cold War dinosaur desperately seeking a new niche and a new bloc confrontation. Far from being defensive, Nato destroyed Yugoslavia and Libya. Far from increasing security, Nato lied for decades expanding towards Russia's borders until crisis erupted.

Now Nato wants in on our Pacific neighbourhood "because of China".

Wellington needs to drop the pretensions of the old colonial "rules-based order". The English-speaking countries comprise only one in 15 people globally. And the other 14 now want a bigger say.

Tat Loo

Mosgiel

‘Allelujah’ is best British film this year

At Waihola on State Highway 1 is a sign that states, "NO DOCTOR. NO HOSPITAL. ONE CEMETERY."

This pretty well sums up Allelujah, the new Alan Bennett comedy.

It is about a choir singing in an old hospital as the Yorkshire medical services are being reduced.

Jennifer Saunders turns from Absolutely Fabulous from a blonde beauty to a brown hair, down-to-earth, busy nurse.

Dame Judi Dench plays an old woman in dressing gown and nightie filming criminal action.

At the startling finale, like a Greek tragedy one does not know whether to laugh, cry or pray?

Allelujah is the best British film this year (therefore, probably not screening on Netflix) but at the Metro and Rialto Cinemas Dunedin.

I thoroughly recommend it for adults.

Thank you for printing 3 pages about it (Mix, April 8).

Anthony Skegg

St Clair

Vote wisely

So Kieran McAnulty has joined Willie Jackson in saying that New Zealand has "moved on" from one sort of democracy to another.

Both high-ranking Cabinet ministers in PM Hipkins’ Government.

There was no wriggle room in their statements, no possibility of being "mis-heard" or "misunderstood".

Voters in October now have a clear choice which is whether democracy is a valued and basic tenet of New Zealand, meaning one person, one vote or whether democracy means the McAnulty/Jackson/Hipkins mish-mash of word soup resulting in race-based veto and disproportional power.

Never has there been a more important issue confronting New Zealand.

Prepare to cast your vote wisely in October.

Russell Garbutt

Clyde

