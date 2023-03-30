Letters to the editor: MPs, the hospital and water quality

A concept design for the new Dunedin Hospital. Image: supplied

Today's letters to the editor from readers cover topics including the new hospital, the new university logo, our heritage values, and the quality of drinking water.

Our MPs, bemusement, and the new hospital

The fact that the Labour MPs for Otago and Southland are bemused about the attitude of the voters towards the rebuild of the new hospital is actually amusing to the vast majority of those living in this part of the world.

We see elected representatives who are now showing a heightened state of silent intransigence and an extreme lack of support. Who are digging themselves a hole to oblivion at the next election due to their negativity, by not standing up and demanding that their caucus insist on fully funding and having the hospital built and equipped as set out before the cuts to financing, and plans were subjected to a hatchet job by their government.

David Cottle

Outram

Not wishing to make light of a very serious issue, but my cynical side can’t help wondering: what if it were possible to pass a law requiring all governing politicians (during and after their public service) to come to Dunedin Public Hospital for their healthcare? We would be sure to get a no-expense-spared new hospital with appropriate capacity, more than adequate staffing, and a wealth of state-of-the-art equipment lickety-split.

Pat Duffy

Opoho

The Dunedin electorates are very safe Labour seats. Only once in recent memory has an urban Dunedin electorate elected a candidate from a different party (Richard Walls in 1975).

Clearly, it is easy for the Labour Government to take us for granted, and just as easy for them to shrug off our protests about the Dunedin Hospital cuts. Why would they bother listening when we are collectively likely to vote them back in, as we’ve done for decades?

If we want their attention, we need thoughtful Labour voters to think seriously about making a protest vote for a different party in October.

Doug Fraser

Dunedin

Regarding Dunedin Hospital, let’s call it what it is — Otago Regional Hospital.

Maybe those people in Wellington will wake up to what is really needed here.

M.J. Howell

Lawrence

Logos and crests

I Nnote that the University of Otago has invited people to participate in a conversation about their visual identity and how they reflect their new vision and direction in their branding.

The survey gave no option to select "Keep the current crest", only a choice of selecting Māori as the principal word mark or to have it below the English title, and no discussion about the dreadful icon. Not much of a conversation really.

Watching the promotional video about the change, I saw three people’s titles near fill the screen in full Māori, providing no translation or information on the department or what part they represented in this proposed change.

I favour retaining the current logo but would be happy to have the Māori words updated on the current coat of arms to assist in updating it, but please get rid of the new icon.

Murray Craig

Opoho

Otago University: note to self. The same week it was revealed we spent over $700,000 on consultation over changing our logo, don't then announce massive cuts to the language courses we offer — not a good look.

Graham Bulman

Dunedin

Heritage values and the new Dunedin Hospital

Many thanks to the organisers of the garden party held at Olveston on Sunday last, marking the 175th anniversary of the Otago Settlers Association. The refreshments were excellent, the entertainment was very good and the sun was shining.

Guest speaker, Mayor Jules Radich, made some interesting comments relevant to the proposed new hospital in that the current concern is that it will be smaller than required due to all the cutbacks since the original agreed proposal. He was making the point that the early settlers who developed Dunedin, with structures such as First Church, St Paul’s Cathedral and the university, made them larger than required at the time of construction, as the pioneers expected growth in the colony. As a result we now have a great number of heritage buildings in Dunedin.

Unfortunately the new hospital will probably be past its use-by date when built and never reach heritage status.

Pete Smith

Warrington

Rating and housing

I was struck by the juxtaposition of the survey result showing that 77% of Queenstown residents rate their life as "good or better" (ODT 25.3.23) and on a different page of the paper, two women drawing attention to the rental crisis, where people end up having literally nowhere to live.

Is this what New Zealand has come to — back to 18th century England with one section of the community living in luxury while others are in dire poverty?

Steps can be taken to try to level the playing field, but the key thing is for those with the power to do so, to have the will.

Susan Grimsdell

Auckland Central

Water quality and the efforts of ECan

The editorial on lobbying and the article by Marnie Prickett and Dr Tim Chalmers on ECan and drinking water quality (ODT, 23.3.23) are sad indictments of an organisation (ECan) that has failed the public whom it was set up to serve. Unfortunately it seems to be a habit.

For example, in the Mackenzie Country several years ago similar irrigation to that mentioned in the article was allowed by ECan near the salmon farms.

This despite submissions opposing it because of the likelihood of water contamination. The result, downgraded water quality and ECan’s outlook is for even further degradation.

These events raise several questions. Who or what part of ECan made these decisions? Why was this irrigation allowed when the evidence was clear that water quality could be reduced to outside of ECan's own guidelines?

If the public's interests for clean drinking water was no longer a priority then whose interest was Ecan looking after? What is ECan doing to fix this negligent disregard of public health and what is it doing to make sure that this never, ever happens again?

Something stinks here and it’s not just the water.

Graeme Jeffery

Dunedin

[Abridged]

Fringe Festival

While not forgetting the excellent work of previous Fringe Festival director, Gareth McMillan, I wanted to publicly thank the three incredible women who co-directed this year's event.

Kate Schrader, Ruth Harvey and Katrina Thomson, take a bow for the remarkable success. Eclectic programme, friendly volunteers, wonderful venues, collaboration with Dunedin Pride and wonderfully talented performers — I’m looking forward to next year already.

Cr Steve Walker

Port Chalmers

