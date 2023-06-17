Letters to the Editor: organics, egos and the health system

Dunedin Hospital. Photo: Linda Robertson/ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the science of organic farming, the quality of the NZ health system, and rampant egos in our council.

Forget GE science, remember organics

Robust regulation for genetic engineering has been positive for us. Overseas experience so far shows numerous problems with GE in food and agriculture.

GE crops have led to increased use of herbicides, the development of superweeds, reduced biodiversity on the farm and reduced seed choices for farmers.

There is no independent long-term research into the human health effects of eating GE food. There's a lot of hype about the possibilities of gene editing (which is a subset of genetic engineering), but in the 10 years or so since it was invented, only three gene edited organisms are on the market yet (overseas). The potential risks and impacts of GE organisms within ecosystems are little known, and if released into the outdoor environment such organisms would be impossible to recall.

The good news is we don't need to take the risk. Farmers already have evidence-based ways to lower climate emissions while also improving soils and waterways, using organic and regenerative practices. These include reducing synthetic fertilisers, increasing plant diversity (pastoral species and others), and building soil carbon. Selective breeding is part of the mix too – AgResearch has successfully bred a lower methane-emitting sheep.

Let's shift our public research spending away from GE and invest it in organic and regenerative research.

Philippa Jamieson

Opoho

Tracking a winner

Thanks a million ODT.

I was so looking forward to watching the final of Tracked tonight. It has been true "edge of the seat" television pitting teams with fantastic outdoors skills and athletic ability against each other within magnificent landscapes.

And then you tell us who wins. I am seriously unimpressed.

Marion Read

Outram

The final of Tracked was released by the broadcaster on its streaming service ahead of it broadcasting the programme itself, so who the winner was had already been released publicly. — Ed

Sports awards

I am sure that Otago Hockey would have been justified in calling for a third umpire review at Friday night’s Otago Sports Awards.

Their nominations were compelling on all fronts.

Obviously the judges had an unenviable task, but my strong feeling is that they got it wrong in this instance.

James Butler

St Kilda

Credit due

The letter "Farming not bad" (ODT 13.6.23) featured an explanation by the writer of how grass pasture captures carbon, reminds me of the following appraisal of agriculture’s contribution to the worlds CO2 production.

Agriculture is said to produce 25% of emissions, but it should be given credit for the 20% it is said to capture in pasture, orchards, horticulture, plantations and some crops.

The 5% debit seems quite small when one considers the absolute necessity of agriculture which is "the root and prop of society".

R.I. Thompson

Timaru

Vaping solved

An easy solution to the current vaping epidemic especially among young people.

If the Government is serious about reducing cigarette smoking by taking up vaping as an alternative, then they should make vapes available only by prescription.

Problem solved.

M. W. Cowan

Concord

NZ health system welcome surprise for visitors

While on holiday in New Zealand in April my wife had an unfortunate accident while crossing a street in Dunedin and broke her hip.

The doctors, nurses and staff at the Dunedin Hospital were absolutely amazing in their compassion and the level of care that she received.

On top of that, we were pleasantly surprised to find out that her care and the hip replacement surgery necessitated by her fall were covered under your ACC fund.

We in the United States could learn some valuable lessons from your national health care.

The quality of the care we received made what was a traumatic experience much easier to bear.

Her recovery has been progressing nicely . We have made several new friends in your wonderful city and hope to return to the Otago area soon Once again, our heartfelt thanks to the city of Dunedin and your excellent health care at Dunedin Hospital.

Donald Kanfer and Connie Erickson

Florida

Dreams of those with rampant egos

I have been hearing lately that with regard to all the most urgent and serious issues facing the world as a whole, all New Zealand’s councils have been mandated.

By whom one may ask? By central government certainly — but by whom or what above and beyond that?

A rapidly increasing proportion of the world's great unwashed already know the answer to this question. The currently established power brokers/decision makers only need to catch up.

So, all the above being true, then this makes a mockery of the Dunedin City Council's public consultation process when it comes to the big mandated issues. So much for democracy.

The public is allowed to comment on housekeeping matters such as potholes, cycle lanes and even perhaps (albeit fruitlessly) upon the George St "improvements", but the really important stuff like climate change and its endless ramifications, 15-minute cities etc, is apparently none of our business.

Central control of everything has always been the mad dream of pathological egotists since time immemorial.

Colin Rawle

North East Valley

Historic dispute continues

Thank you Bruce Plant for your comment (Letters, 7.6.23)

The quote you gave was by Abraham Lincoln.

The American Constitution was written in 1787 and ratified in 1788.

It was not till July 30, 1956 that Dwight D. Eisenhower (a Mennonite, later a Baptist) pushed for the phrase "In God we Trust" to be entered into law and included in all American currency.

Pamela Ritchie

Caversham

