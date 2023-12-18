Letters to the Editor: elbows and a second Lamborghini

What's a little emphysema when we can all be proud that some people have bought their second Lamborghini? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including smokefree laws, equality for all, the government's healthcare plan, and why wait until the ice caps melt?

Things can only get better, can’t they?

The editor has proven quick to take aim at the start that the National-led government has made in terms of healthcare (ODT, 13.12.23).

Yet, following a recent experience of my own, I remain entirely unconvinced that things could be or will be any worse under National than they were under the previous government.

In early August, I experienced what I came to learn was a kidney stone attack — the single most painful thing I have ever encountered. Following a second attack later that month, I was prescribed some pain-relief medication by our family doctor here in Big River Town and referred for a CT scan.

In October, whilst holidaying in Australia, a third attack occurred, resulting in me being admitted to hospital. Thanks to the good people at Gold Coast University Hospital, within hours I had pain relief and, significantly, a CT scan — something that couldn’t be achieved in over six weeks in New Zealand.

Upon returning to New Zealand, my doctor subsequently referred me to urology to hopefully have the stubborn kidney stone removed. I have now counted five separate attacks, including one last week, yet I still cannot to this day even get an appointment.

None of this is to criticise the efforts of the hard-working medical professionals and ancillary staff out there — I know they are working their tails off. Yet it is an absolute indictment on the previous government that in my hour of need, it was the "Lucky Country" that came to my aid and not my own.

This is not how New Zealanders should be treated and I am ever hopeful that Mr Luxon and company will put some systems in place to ensure that experiences like mine are not par for the course.

Elliott Carroll

Balclutha

Second cars

The Luxon government’s decision to reverse our smokefree law in order to pay for tax cuts is being ridiculed around the world, including by the BBC.

But it could just be an aspirational start. Why not put lead back in petrol and tax that? Maybe reintroduce Thalidomide and tax that too?

What’s some emphysema and lung cancer for thousands of Kiwis, when we can all be proud that we have bought some people their second Lamborghini?

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Fairness and equality

The current government (or, to be more precise, members of the three parties comprising the coalition) regularly touts that it wants to treat people equally. However, any government worth its salt should know that there is a fundamental difference between equal and fair treatment.

Every individual comes from a different starting point, and if you deal with everybody in exactly the same way those inequalities widen. If we are to live in a fair society we need to acknowledge that there are differences, and act accordingly to minimise these gaps.

This includes providing additional, culturally appropriate, support to the people who need it, rather than focusing on favouring a privileged minority.

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

Up to our elbows

When sea levels are up to the Statue of Liberty’s elbow it will already be too late.

We don’t act then. We act now when storm surge and floods and ice cap melt show a clear and consistent trend with greenhouse gases.

Stuart Mathieson

Palmerston

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz