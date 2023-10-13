Letters to the Editor: election choices are on the brain

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Parties should focus on mental heath need

I am writing to express my deep disappointment at the apparent lack of focus on mental health by all political parties in the lead-up to the upcoming general election.

As a dedicated member of the board of a medium-sized mental health charity [Yellow Brick Road] I feel compelled to voice my concerns about the urgency of addressing mental health issues within our community and the nation as a whole.

Mental health is an issue that affects countless individuals and their families.

It knows no boundaries, affecting people of all ages, backgrounds, and socio-economic statuses.

It is disheartening to see that despite the growing demand for mental health services, the issue is not receiving the attention it deserves in the political discourse leading up to the election.

While I appreciate there are many important issues facing the country, the mental wellbeing of our communities should not be pushed to the sidelines.

I would like to see our politicians hold themselves to account in providing solutions and implementing policies and initiatives that will improve access to mental health care, reduce stigma, and enhance mental health education and awareness.

I am particularly eager to hear what parties have to offer whānau who are supporting a loved one who experiences mental distress as this is the focus of the charity I represent.

We believe that whānau, if properly supported, are key to better well-being for all New Zealanders. It would be great to hear what vision our political leaders have for supporting families.

The mental wellbeing of all Kiwis is a concern for all of us regardless of personal politics and I would like to implore all political parties to come together to address this critical issue.

Our collective wellbeing and the future of our society depend on it.

Gary Sturgess

Timaru

Shambolic parties

What an utter and depressing shambles. This election has shown that both of the major parties are incapable of producing a comprehensible, credible or worthwhile economic programme. They simply cannot be trusted.

Labour is a failed government which did not carry its constituency with it and squandered its absolute majority. National wants to return to where we were a decade ago and would resume its record of degraded public services so that it can please its supporters with tax cuts (if they are real). A vote for either of these tired and useless old parties is a vote against a better future.

Denis O’Rourke

Christchurch

Denis O’Rourke is a former New Zealand First MP — Ed.

They do too pay tax

I refer to Islay Little’s letter (ODT 10.10.23), and her assertion that foreign buyers of property in New Zealand do not pay tax. Her generalisation is factually incorrect.

I have worked with an American family, who bought property in Otago and built a holiday home costing millions of dollars. They paid GST (tax) in the order of $400,000. Their American business partner did likewise, paying $500,000+ in GST. They formed a company, bought land others thought difficult to develop, and employed local people in completing a subdivision providing sections for residents living and working in the area. Profits were taxed as per resident businesses. They have reinvested locally and tax continues to be paid. They are regular visitors here, with GST paid on every dollar spent.

In this short time these families will have contributed more in tax and local body rates than many New Zealanders will in decades.

A. McKenzie

Dunedin

The election comes down to distinct choices

The health system has been degraded to the point where people are needlessly dying for lack of timely hospital treatment.

The changes to school curricula lower the standard of education to Third World level where no student will be able to leave school at year 13 and progress in science, medicine, dentistry, engineering without several more years of training before going to university.

The control of water and consents for anything will be in the hands of unelected iwi tribal leaders who cannot be voted out and no legal challenge to their decisions is possible.

If the country is to change the way our governance is to be conducted then it should be with the approval of the public.

The opposition may not be great but at least it will stop the rot.

Peter Foster

Merton

On the other hand

It is either a choice of continue paying our bills, moving forward with inclusiveness of all, understanding and respecting our planet.

Or moving backwards with recycling of not only old ideas (boot camps, abortion bans, more foreign ownership) but also self-seeking politicians who have added little value in the past.

Katerina McLean

Ocean Grove

Reunion

The elephant in the election room ignored

It is now clear neither National nor Labour offers voters any significant new policies to curb carbon emissions more rapidly — despite the recent extreme and hugely damaging weather events, locally and internationally, fuelled by global warming.

We have learned that the Labour Party did not evaluate the carbon emissions impact of the May Budget, despite the information being readily available. It seems unlikely that they will have done it for the promises in their election manifesto either.

National’s spokesman Simon Watts had already admitted in August that National had not considered the impact of their election promises on carbon emissions. Their main “policies” on climate change are simply delaying or scrapping current policies to reduce emissions. National’s slogan “getting our country back on track” begs the question of what track – it looks very like the “business as usual” track leading to 5°C global warming if pursued by most countries.

Political parties carefully model the costs and financing of their election promises to ensure their fiscal integrity. In 2023, in the context of the Zero Carbon Act, the Climate Change Commission’s advice, and the devastation from more frequent weather extremes evident at only 1.3°C, it is disgraceful and deeply disturbing that in this election, the main political parties in our country are so devoid of vision and leadership on global warming that they have prioritised “vote buying” and short-term economic issues over the long-term survival issues set to dominate the lives of today’s younger generation, many of whom are too young to vote — yet.

It should henceforth be mandatory that every policy proposal made by political parties must include a statement of its implications for carbon emissions as well as its costs and benefits, including overall totals, in their election manifesto. Only then will voters have all the information they need to cast their votes responsibly.

We need to talk about the elephant in the room — now.

Douglas Black

Invercargill