Letters to the Editor: racism, taxes and Prezzy cards

Prezzy Card payment ignores actual need

If there was ever an example needed of how this country is being unnecessarily divided, surely the Labour government decision to prioritise ethnicity over need in support for pregnancy is it.

The Community Services Card funding ensures that all those in need of support receive it, but now there is an incentive of a $50 Prezzy card being given for expectant mothers to get a pregnancy assessment and a further $50 Prezzy card handed out for a six-week assessment after the birth of the child. But these gifts will only be supplied if the mother identifies as Māori. .

This decision is plainly to buy support from one sector of our community and it totally ignores the fact that government services must be supplied according to need. But it does continue a philosophy of handing out tickets to league games and fast food vouchers to those that finally get round to filling out their census. Is this how we want New Zealand to be?

Russell Garbutt

Clyde

Tax scenario slated

John Day’s tax scenario (Letters, 31.8.23) was asinine. Economist Max Rashbrooke states that New Zealand income was distributed more and more evenly from 1950-80, before we developed the world’s biggest increase in income equality in the next two decades. Someone in the richest 10% used to earn five-six times as much as someone in the poorest 10%, but now they earn nine times as much. Wealth is even more unequally distributed than income. In New Zealand the wealthiest tenth own one-quarter of the country’s assets, while the poorest half of the country has just 2%. Opinion polling shows roughly 70% of New Zealanders believe income disparities are too large.

In my own opinion hundreds of thousands of Kiwis will vote for Greens and Te Pāti Māori in October because they want a more equitable society. The centre-right alternative is voting for a man with a net worth of $30 million who owns seven houses.

J. Eunson

Wellington

Don’t forget about me

Taking into account the population of the South and the amount of tax we pay, how much actually comes back to the South? There is not enough money for the hospital rebuild to make it fit for purpose when it is completed, let alone for the next 20 years. There is no intention nor money to provide a passenger rail service south of Christchurch although there is plenty planned for the north. It’s not even on the 10-year plan. Are we forgotten or not worth considering?

J. Park

Wakari

Racing that time

From your Trending Topics (4.8.23) under Forbury Park sale stalled, John McAdam stated that "it would make a good racetrack".

I agree, so is it too late to keep it as a racetrack? Forbury Park was iconic for standardbred racing, so please save it for future generations with an equine love, to enjoy.

Charlie Wilson

Dunedin

Concerns over allegedly lingering attitudes

I am deeply concerned about lingering racist and homophobic attitudes in Wānaka. Addressing these outdated views is crucial as we strive for a diverse and inclusive society. Some individuals still harbour prejudiced beliefs, and it's time to confront this issue head-on.

The Treaty of Waitangi's principles call for challenging racism and fostering understanding and unity, celebrating Māori culture's contributions to our shared history and identity. Similarly, combatting homophobia requires promoting acceptance and understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community.

We must hold individuals accountable for discriminatory actions to show intolerance won't be tolerated. Encouraging diversity in all aspects of life, supporting Māori and minority-owned businesses, and celebrating multicultural and LGBTQIA+ events along with embracing queerness as a normal, everyday part of life, will help toward an inclusive future for Wānaka.

I urge local leaders, community members, and organisations to unite in eliminating racism and embracing diversity, creating a brighter future where respect and inclusivity also define our wonderful community.

Alice Brown

Wānaka

