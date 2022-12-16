Putting the Christ into Christmas with words and deeds

Wayne Te Kaawa. ODT FILES

Recently I received a photo from a friend via Messenger to let me know that the first blossoms of the pohutukawa tree were in flower. Last year my friend and I discussed the significance of the pohutukawa tree to Christmas. Ruatara, a rangatira of Nga Puhi, invited missionary Samuel Marsden to introduce Christianity to his people in the Far North. Marsden accepted the invitation and arrived at Oihi in the Bay of Islands with the words "behold I bring you tidings of great joy". The date of this event was December 25, 1814, Christmas Day. One of the memories from that sacred moment is the pohutukawa tree was in blossom. Every time a pohutukawa tree is in flower it means two things to me, the kina (sea urchin), a delicacy to many, is ready to be harvested and Christmas the day that Christianity arrived in this country is not far away. The message and photo I received from my friend concluded with the words, "puawaitia e te Karaiti – blossom oh Christ like the pohutukawa tree." A tree, kina, the arrival of Christianity and the birth of Jesus Christ all linked together.

I would like to share with you an alternative way of celebrating Christmas started in 1908 by Rua Kenana, the Tuhoe prophet from Maungapohatu. At the heart of his Christmas was community, celebration, unity and faith. When Te Rua moved his community permanently to Matahi in the 1920s, he revised his Christmas to a three-day event. Te Rua felt that the purpose of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ into this world was becoming a backdrop to rampant commercialism. To mitigate the materialism his followers would gather at Tuapou marae in Matahi on December 23. After dinner they would go into the wharenui, have karakia and then every person, regardless of gender or age were free to share their highlights and challenges during the year. By the time this was completed, the sun would be rising on Christmas Eve. Everyone would enjoy a hakari, a feast of the finest food, no-one was left out. After this people were free to receive Jesus Christ back into their lives again on December 25.

A number of times I attended this event in Matahi and after the breakfast on the 24th I would return home to my whanau in Te Teko. The life of a minister in a Maori community can be challenging. There would be the Christmas Eve service followed by the Christmas Day service the next morning. Sadly, death waits for no person. One year I spent Christmas Day at Waiaua marae in Opotiki officiating at a tangi for a dear friend who was three months short of celebrating her 100th birthday. Another year I was in the community of Ruatahuna at Tatahoata marae officiating at the unveiling service for seven people who had passed that year. Another year I was at Tuteao marae in Te Teko officiating at the unveiling for another friend. Another Christmas I stayed and ministered to a whanau as their matriarch lay dying. There were very few Christmas Days where I got to stay home feasting and unwrapping presents with my whanau, but then again the people who I ministered to were all whanau.

These reflections are a reminder to me that Christmas was never a commercialised private occasion, it was a community event that takes place in the context of whatever life had delivered at this time, good, bad or so-so.

This is a time of the year to ensure that people are provided for — the hungry are fed, no-one is left alone to fend for themselves and the sick, the widowed, the orphaned and the most vulnerable in society are cared for. Like Rua Kenana, I believe it is important to give everyone an opportunity to share what is in their hearts.

This Christmas many people will be attending Christmas services and renewing their commitment to living a Christ-like life. As we do that, let us remember that there are many in our community who will be doing it rough this Christmas, sleeping in cars or under trees, not much money, and little food. Otepoti, is a great little city as there are many people in our community who spend Christmas Day in service to others, putting on community meals to ensure that no-one goes without. Some people will be collecting, wrapping, and delivering presents to children who have gone without this year. There are those who will be visiting and taking care of others less fortunate to ensure they are not alone on this day. This is where we see the best in people coming out, who through their kind acts of generosity are the salt of the earth by putting the Christ back into Christmas.

When the pohutukawa tree begins to blossom, it is a sign that God has not forgotten and that Jesus Christ is on his way. It is a sign to us as well to blossom in our actions and words to those less fortunate. Kia puawaitia e te Karaiti, let the love of Christ blossom like the pohutukawa tree in your words and actions to one another this Christmas season.

■Wayne Te Kaawa is a lecturer in Maori Theology at the University of Otago.