The daily blessing of being able to make a joyful noise to the Lord

The Psalms contain rich treasure. Reading a psalm is an instructional way to begin each day, Christopher Holmes writes.

Every morning I try to read a Psalm.

I do this so that I might hear from God. I read slowly.

I also read patiently, waiting until a particular word or phrase resonates me.

The word that has grabbed my attention of late is joy.

The Psalms are what some call the prayer book of the Bible.

Found in the Old Testament, the Psalms contain many different kinds of prayers.

There are prayers of thanksgiving, confession, praise, denunciation and lament.

Some Psalms roll quite easily off the lips, while others do not.

Regardless of their character, the goal isn’t to hurry through them.

Instead, the goal is to treasure their words, and to pray them as have God’s people for over two millennia.

As Christians and Jews mediate upon these ancient prayers, they notice common threads.

One of the most common is joy.

This semester I’m teaching an honours paper on the German pastor, theologian, and martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-45).

Despite his early death at the hands of the Nazis because of his resistance to Hitler, Bonhoeffer left us with many illuminating works.

His reflections on the Psalms are arguably one of his most significant.

In this work written in 1939-40, he offers a profound meditation on Psalm 119.

Psalm 119 is the longest Psalm in the collection.

Throughout the Psalm, the author celebrates God’s word, indeed God himself.

Bonhoeffer writes, ‘‘God’s word creates joy in the one who takes it in.’’

Why the emphasis on joy? Well, Psalm 119 points to a great truth, namely, that ‘‘God is the source of all joy.’’

As Bonhoeffer observes, ‘‘where the word of God is, there is joy.’’

I am at the best of times a slow reader. However, with the Psalms, this is a blessing.

One Psalm a day is enough for me. Sometimes, even one Psalm is too much.

Why? Because there is so much spiritual treasure found in each one.

Therefore, it is good to read slowly in the Psalms.

Indeed, the theological significance of the word joy is inexhaustible. Such a seemingly simple word demands our time and attention.

As many of us know, our culture exalts busyness and devalues pondering, silence and contemplation. Sometimes, action is appropriate, but a word like joy demands that we be still.

It compels us to turn towards its source. The word needs to be pondered everyday, for God is the fount and his word the way of joy.

Theological study encourages meditation. Meditation, following Bonhoeffer, is a matter of taking God’s word into our hearts.

Theological study also encourages understanding; understanding of God’s word in scripture as God’s word.

Both are necessary, meditation and understanding. The Psalms contribute an enormous amount to each one.

The goal of pondering is joy. Joy before God is a precious thing.

Astonishingly, God himself is the source of all joy.

Accordingly, it is fitting to join in the summons of Psalm 100:1: ‘‘Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth.’’

■Christopher Holmes is professor of systematic theology in the theology programme at the University of Otago.