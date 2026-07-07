Why the hurry with council reform?

Scrapping the Otago Regional Council? Why the rush? PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

The government has decided regional councillors will not be elected at the 2028 local body elections and a timetable for territorial authorities to submit proposals on local government reform, amalgamation and the transfer of regional council functions has been initiated.

Proposals must be prepared by any two or more territorial authorities, for example the Dunedin City Council representing most of the Otago population and one or more of the Waitaki District Council, Central Otago District Council, Queenstown Lakes District Council or the Clutha District Council.

Last November, the government requested submissions on a draft proposal to establish regional boards that would replace regional councillors. The consultation resulted in 1150 submissions, most raising issues with the specifics of the proposal.

Despite this, the government boldly raced on ticking the public consultation box and has created the ‘‘Head Start’’ pathway that enables the process of reform to continue.

The timeframe is tight. The Head Start proposals must be submitted by August 9. Cabinet will then decide in September whether the submitted proposals are acceptable and, if yes, ask for the further detailed proposals to be completed by March 2027.

Further Cabinet approval of the detailed proposals is expected in May 2027 where once again the proposals will be either accepted or declined.

Between the May Cabinet decision and the October 2028 local elections legislation will be passed to enable the proposals for the reform of local government to be implemented.

If Cabinet declines the first proposal or detailed second proposal, they have created what is called the ‘‘Backstop’’ pathway. Regions and councils not progressing through the Head Start pathway will be subject to the Backstop process where mandatory change is forced upon them.

We probably all agree there are efficiencies and improvements that could result from the reform of local and regional governance. Rushing through changes within the current timeframe will not achieve this.

A wider-reaching review allowing enough time should be undertaken. The process needs to be more inclusive, aspirational and informed, without the threat of mandatory change imposed on local government.

Tim Mepham.

How about also considering a devolution of government services by enhancing regional government structures and asking what central government services can be devolved to the regions?

These are questions that will not be answered by rushing through changes to local government. The process under way is not good enough.

Most councils haven’t the time, by August 9, to create a draft future-proof local governance system that will create efficiencies, increase public involvement, provide natural and built resource management and stimulate economic growth in the regions of New Zealand.

In his 2025 book How to Save Democracy in Aotearoa New Zealand, Sir Geoffrey Palmer recognises the importance of a thorough review of local government and proposes a royal commission report to inform and enable proper debate.

So, what is the hurry with local government reform? Why not take the time to do it properly, starting with a royal commission report leading to informed debate and a rewrite of the Local Government Act.

The currently initiated process is flawed and is more likely a knee-jerk reaction of a government response to regional councils holding the line on their legal obligations under the Resource Management Act and not agreeing to the suggestions of government to ignore these obligations.

I am referring to the non-notification of the ORC Land and Water Plan in 2024 and the late-night amendment to the Resource Management Act preventing regional councils from notifying their plans.

Local government reform is needed and, like most strategic future planning in this country, needs cross-party support, a decent process and good implementation.

• Tim Mepham is a former Otago regional councillor (2022-25).