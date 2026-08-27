Alexandra singer-songwriter Liz Conway is set to release a new album, “Perspectives”, on September 1, before taking it on her upcoming tour across Central Otago and beyond, with the first stop being her hometown of Alexandra.

For Conway, releasing “Perspectives”, has been a long time in the making, starting from a small idea and growing over a decade.

Alexandra singer-songwriter Liz Conway is set to release her new album Perspectives on September 1, before taking it on tour across Central Otago and beyond. Photo: Supplied

“The seed was planted when my then 5-year-old was starting to listen to music and enjoying streaming online.

“I looked into it and thought it didn’t seem difficult to record and release a song online. I thought it would be pretty fun for my kids to be able to listen to me on their playlists.”

That idea became her first single, Beyond the Moon, with much of the album inspired by her family.

“My then five-year-old son drew some stars, my sister made a square album art and we were away,” she said.

Alexandra singer-songwriter Liz Conway will perform songs from her new album Perspectives ahead of her upcoming tour across Central Otago. Photo: Supplied

As she kept writing, Conway realised she had the makings of a full album, just not the time to finish it.

“What I’ve learned is to let these dreams simmer and when the time is right the door will open. I certainly didn’t think I’d have to wait this long, but the timing now couldn’t be more perfect.”

The timing is personal too — her son, now almost 14, will join her on stage for the tour so the entire process was “certainly worth the wait”, she said.

Alexandra singer-songwriter Liz Conway is set to release her new album Perspectives on September 1, before taking it on tour across Central Otago and beyond. Photo: Supplied

Last March, Conway worked with South Link Productions in Dunedin, alongside audio engineer Nick Roughan, to finalise the album, an experience she said gave her a chance to upskill along the way.

For the album art, she combined with Central Otago based artist Marion Worch, who listened to Perspectives and created a piece of digital artwork now used as the cover, also available as a poster.

With the album complete, Conway is taking it on tour accompanied by a full band, featuring Jono Conway, Paula Brown and Luke Hardinge. The shows will be filled with original songs and instrumental compositions, spanning everything from reflective piano and vocal pieces to intimate guitar songs, full band numbers, a piano/flute duet, and a piano solo performance live to film.

Alexandra singer-songwriter Liz Conway is set to release her new album Perspectives on September 1, 10 years in the making. Photo: Supplied

“I love stretching myself and trying things I haven’t done before. Once I knew the album was going to be completed I started thinking about how I can tie together the wide range of compositions I have,” she said.

Much of the album draws from family life, including songs written for her children and then her husband.

“The challenge was on,” she said.

One song, a country love story called Crossroads, waited years for its moment.

Conway said her husband wasn’t at first keen to sing, but the pair eventually gave it a go together, reworking it into a duet they now perform side by side.

“It’s so much fun to sing — and it’s a great one to embarrass our kids with.”

Alongside the album, audiences will see Conway perform her live piano soundtrack to the astrophotography film rangi takō | clear skies, co-directed with Andy Davey of Winterstellar Charitable Trust.

“It’s such a beautiful film showcasing the stunning night sky and many of the video clips are taken in the regions we’re touring. It takes a lot of practice to perform it right as I have to stay perfectly in time to the film, but each time I play will have its own expression.”

Putting the tour together largely as an independent artist, this has also meant learning everything about the industry as she went.

“It’s been a massive learning curve.”

She said her community of family and friends often asks questions and shares advice, prompting her to chase up new leads and figure out the logistics along the way. She has continued teaching more than 50 students a week throughout making the album, alongside running the Alexandra Kiwilele Jam and taking a band from Alexandra Primary School to Bandquest.

She also credits much of her progress to the Central Otago community as a whole.

“I love living in Central Otago and I find the people here are so encouraging, supportive, and they show up for events.”

She wanted to also acknowledge Arts Central in Cromwell who helped her make many local connections she needed as well as operations manager at Central Stories in Alexandra, Paula Stephenson.

“We are really lucky to have Paula — she bends over backwards to make things happen and makes it so easy to dream big and pull off events.”

Conway will open her tour at Central Stories on September 2.

For Ms Stephenson, she has called the tour a “very special hometown concert”.

She said the evening is expected to be a memorable night of local music, with proceeds from food and drink sales during intermission going toward the local school band.

From there, the tour heads to Bannockburn’s Coronation Hall on September 4, Dunedin’s First Church on September 5, the Southland Women’s Club in Invercargill on October 10, and the Athenaeum Hall in Arrowtown on October 17.

Perspectives will be released on Bandcamp on September 1. Tickets to the shows can be purchased through Conway’s website.